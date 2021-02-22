Global Market for Chestnut Flour to Generate Substantial Increment in Dollar Opportunities through 2018 – 2028

Chestnut Flour market Outlook:

Chestnuts are the group of a species of shrubs and deciduous trees of Castanea genus belonging to Fagaceae family. The nuts that these trees produce are referred to as chestnuts. The chestnut flour is made by grinding the dry and roasted chestnuts in powdered form. The chestnut flour is widely used for preparing varieties of food and bakery products. The chestnut flour is a light brown colur flour that provides a delicious characteristic nutty, and earthy flavor to the prepared food product to which the flour is incorporated. The chestnut flour is a flavourful and versatile ingredient and is used in the preparation of muffins, pies, loaves of bread, cakes, pancakes, polenta, pasta, porridge, biscuits, and many more dishes. The chestnut flour is used either alone or with some other flour to prepare baked goods. Chestnut flour is also used as a thickening agent in products like soups, stews, and sauces to provide good consistency to the liquid products. Chestnut flour unlike other grain flour is gluten-free and have high water, protein and starch content and low-fat contents.

Growing demand for baked goods is fuelling the growth of Chestnut Flour:

Around the globe, the bakery products are gaining a significant transaction due to higher consumer likability and inclination towards delicious bakery offerings. The increasing application of the chestnut flour for the preparation of bakery products is the primary driver for the growing demand of the different textured and flavored chestnut flour. The second driver fuelling the need for the chestnut flour is the increasing demand for the gluten-free products. Nowadays, there is growing number of people who suffer from gluten intolerance and digestive problems, according to a survey by the New York Times in 2014, over one-fourth of the American population is cutting down on gluten or preferably eliminating them. Thus a large number of people are shifting towards opting gluten-free products and ingredients. The chestnut flour unlike other grain flour is gluten-free and therefore is also suitable for population having dietary restriction because of gluten intolerance, thus making the demand for chestnut flour increase over the forecast period.

Chestnut Flour market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the Global Chestnut Flour market has been segmented as:

Organic Chestnut Flour

Conventional Chestnut Flour

On the basis of product type, the Global Chestnut Flour market has been segmented as:

Raw Chestnut Flour

Roasted Chestnut Flour

On the basis of end use, the Global Chestnut Flour market has been segmented as:

Bakery Products Cookies Muffins Cakes Pies Pancakes Breads Biscuits Others Pasta

Desserts

Polenta

Porridge

Stews, soups, sauces (Thickening agent)

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the Global Chestnut Flour market has been segmented as:

Business to Business

Business to Consumer Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Small Groceries Online Retail



Global Chestnut Flour market: Market Participants

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global Chestnut Flour market are: Windmill Organics Ltd, Treeborn, Royal Nut Company, Naturelka, Shipton Mill Ltd, BakeryBits Ltd