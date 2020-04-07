Global Medical Ceramics Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth During 2027 – DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Institut Straumann , Rauschert , H.C. Starck Ceramics

Ceramic materials now days have modern applications in medical processes. Medical ceramics used in surgical implants, prosthetics and various medical tools and devices. Producers fabricate numerous ceramic medical appliances from the oxides of alumina and zirconia. Some medical devices, such as, ceramics-on-ceramics in artificial joint systems, needed various modifications before they entered market. Medical ceramics is produced using materials like alumina, single crystal piezoelectric, zirconia (TZP), macor, dielectrics, silicon nitride (Si3N4), braze alloys, zirconia toughened alumina and silicon carbide (SiC).

Increasing number of medical procedures that includes dental implants, orthopedic implants, cardiovascular implants, and medical imaging equipment is one of the key factor driving of this market. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, the introduction of innovative products for therapeutic and diagnostic medical procedures and constantly growing healthcare infrastructure across the globe is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, stringent clinical & regulatory processes and unfavorable healthcare reforms in the US hampers the market growth.

Top Leading companies are:

1. CoorsTek Inc.

2. CeramTec

3. KYOCERA Corporation

4. Morgan Advanced Materials

5. DePuy Synthes

6. Zimmer Biomet

7. Institut Straumann AG

8. Rauschert GmbH

9. H.C. Starck Ceramics GmbH

10. NGK SPARK PLUG CO.,LTD.

The global medical ceramics market is segmented on the basis of material, application, end user. Based material, the market is segmented as, bioinert ceramics, bioactive ceramics, bioresorbable ceramics, piezoceramics ceramics. The medical ceramics market is categorized based on applications such as, dental, orthopedic, cardiovascular, plastic surgery. Based on end user, the medical ceramics market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the medical ceramics market in the coming years, owing to high usage of implantable medical devices and diagnostic imaging equipment along with the presence major medical device manufacturers in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the medical ceramics market during the forecast period, due to presence of large patient population and the growing awareness within the population regarding dental health. Moreover, growing healthcare expenditure and presence of major countries like India and China, which are the major contributors to the market growth due to the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in these regions.

