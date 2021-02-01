Global Mediterranean Fever Treatment Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth During 2026– Top Key Players Like Novartis AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Zydus Cadila, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

The global mediterranean fever treatment report comprises professional and in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. This industry report lists and studies the leading competitors, also provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics. This market research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The mediterranean fever treatment report takes into account several key manufacturers which are based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Mediterranean fever treatment market are

Alkem Labs,

Novartis AG,

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC,

Zydus Cadila,

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd,

Veru Inc,

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc,

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2016, Novartis AG has received three simultaneous approvals for the expanded use of Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker for the treatment of three distinct types of Periodic Fever Syndromes including Tumor Necrosis Factor-Receptor Associated Periodic Syndrome (TRAPS), Hyperimmunoglobulin D Syndrome (HIDS)/Mevalonate Kinase Deficiency (MKD) and Familial Mediterranean Fever (FMF). This drug has also received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA. The expanded approval of Ilaris represents transformative treatments to patients with a high medical need.

Competitive Analysis:

Global mediterranean fever treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Mediterranean fever treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Mediterranean Fever Treatment Market

By Type

Familial Mediterranean Fever Type 1

Familial Mediterranean Fever Type 2

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By Drugs

Canakinumab

Colchicine

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

