Global Methyl Lactate Market Size, by Type, Purity, End Use Industry, & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2025

The global methyl lactate market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025. Scope of global methyl lactate market includes by Type ( D Type, L Type), by Purity (Purity 98%, Purity < 98%, Purity > 98%), by End Use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Agriculture, Coatings & Inks, Others), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Methyl lactate is formed from lactic acid and methanol. It is a monobasic ester and is commonly used as solvent.

Increasing demand from the agriculture industry and increasing demand for cosmetics & personal care products are major factors driving the methyl lactate market across the globe. However, side effects of methyl lactate is a significant factor hindering the growth of the market.

The global methyl lactate market is primarily segmented by type, purity, end use industry, and region.

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

* D Type

* L Type

Based on purity, the market is divided into:

* Purity 98%

* Purity < 98%

* Purity > 98%

Based on the end use industry, the market is segmented into:

* Pharmaceuticals

* Cosmetics

* Agriculture

* Coatings & Inks

* Others

Moreover, the market is classified across regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- Russia, U.K., France, Germany, Italy

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, Australia

* Latin America- Brazil, Mexico

* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Corbion N.V.

* Galactic

* Musashino Chemical Laboratory

* Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering

* Huade Biological Engineering

* Yibang Industry & Commerce

* Jindan Lactic Acid

* Pianguan Shenxia

* Alfa Aesar

* Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

* Wujiang Ciyun Flavor and Fragrance Co., Ltd.

* Merck

* I-CHESS Chemicals Private Limited

* Sankyo-Chem

* Esun

* Vigon International, Inc.

* Vital Chemtech LLP

* Biosynth Carbosynth

* Haihang Industry

* Simagchem Corp.

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Raw Material Providers

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes