Global Micro-LED Displays Market Scope by Demand, Trends to Expand Significantly by 2026
The market report on Micro-LED Displays market provides an insight about overall industry, chain of production, and application areas. The intelligence report consists of growth analysis given by qualified market analysts. The report majorly focuses on the demand drivers and their impact on growth of the market. Also, various segments and their role in shaping the Micro-LED Displays market are discussed. The report provides information about the growth rate over the forecast period and estimated the value of Micro-LED Displays market size by the end of the forecast period.
This report presents the worldwide Micro-LED Displays market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Micro-LEDs are a class of displays in which individual pixels are formed by an array of microscopic light-emitting diodes (LEDs). Micro-LED display provides high wavelength uniformity for fine pixel pitch display. In addition, it has added advantages of less power consumption, increased brightness, ultrahigh definition picture quality, improved color saturation, and faster response rate as compared to OLEDs and LCDs.
Rise in demand for bright and power-efficient display panels, increase in preference of electronic giants towards micro-LED displays, high cost of micro-LED display, and upsurge in demand for the consumer electronics are the significant factors that impact the growth of the global micro-LED display market. These factors are anticipated to either drive or hamper the market growth.
The Micro-LED Displays market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Micro-LED Displays.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Apple
Samsung
Sony
Oculus
VueReal
LG Display
Play Nitride
eLUX
Rohinni
Aledia
Micro-LED Displays Breakdown Data by Type
Large-scale Display
Small- & Medium-sized Display
Micro Display
Micro-LED Displays Breakdown Data by Application
Smartphone & Tablet
TV
PC & laptop
Smartwatch
Others
Micro-LED Displays Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Micro-LED Displays Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Micro-LED Displays status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Micro-LED Displays manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
