Global Micronized Wax Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Micronized Wax market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Micronized Wax market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Micronized wax is the general term for a class of polymer powder, usually as ink and paint additives. Usually, it is a power whose particle size is less than 30μm.Owning to different raw material, there are for main types of micronized wax-PE micronized wax, PP micronized wax and PTFE micronized wax. It is mainly used to produce ink, coat, paint, etc.

Micronized wax is an additive of paint, ink and coat. There are four major type of micronized wax, the manufacturers is namely BASF, Sasol, Clariant, Honeywell, Lubrizol are the major producers of micronized wax for the time being in the world.

Global demand of micronized wax increaseS to 101266 MT in 2016 from 83953 MT in 2011. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand of micronized wax demand will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 3.57% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the demand of micronized wax in China increase from 7182 MT in 2011 to 9701 MT in 2016, accompanied with an average demand growth of 4.3% in the coming five years.

Europe is the dominate producer of micronized wax, the production was 53786 in 2016, accounting for about 50.41% of the total amount, followed by USA, with the production market share of 23.34%.. And Europe is expected to maintain their leading position in the next few years.

Compared with foreign giants, micronized wax produced by Chinese manufacturers still has a certain gap. Chinese micronized wax manufacturers are dedicated to improving their technology and narrowing down the performance gap with foreign giants. Micronized wax’s consumption mainly relies on imports from foreign giants for the time being.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of micronized wax. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

In 2019, the global Micronized Wax market size was US$ 502 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Micronized Wax market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Micronized Wax industry.

The research report studies the Micronized Wax market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market.

Global Micronized Wax market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Micronized Wax market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Micronized Wax market: Segment Analysis

The global Micronized Wax market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Micronized Wax market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Micronized Wax market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

PE Micronized Wax

PP Micronized Wax

PTFE Micronized Wax

FT Micronized Wax

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Coatings

Paint

Inks

Other

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Micronized Wax market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Micronized Wax key manufacturers in this market include:

BASF

Sasol

Clariant

Honeywell

Lubrizol

MÜNZING Corporation

MPI

Nanjing Tianshi

Michelman

Shamrock Technologies

Ceronas

