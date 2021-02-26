Global Milking Robots Market Emerging Trends | Latest Study By Data Bridge Market Research

Global Milking Robots Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.73 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.08 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 11.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits associated with reduced labour cost due to automation on dairy farms.

What are the major market growth drivers?

High demand to reduce labour cost by automation in dairy farms is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Technological advancements and product launches in dairy farms is also a market driver.

There is high demand for technology due to increasing herd size in dairy farms is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Key Segmentation: Milking Robots Market

By Offering [Hardware {Automation and Control Devices (Robotic Arm Devices, Control and Display Units, Milk Meters, Milk Analyzers, Cleaning and Detection Systems, Others), Sensing and Monitoring Devices(Sensors (Temperature Sensors, Environmental Sensors)), Rfid Tags and Readers, Camera Systems, Others}, Software (Cloud Based, Local/Web Based), Services {System Integration and Consulting Services, Managed Services, Connectivity Services, Assisted Professional Services (Supply Chain Management Services, Climate Information Services, Others) Maintenance and Support Services}], System Type (Single-Stall Unit, Multi-Stall Unit, Automated Milking Rotary), Herd Size (Below 100, Between 100 and 1,000, Above 1,000), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Major Industry Competitors: Milking Robots Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in milking robots market are DeLaval Inc.(Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Lely(Netherlands), SCR. (Israel), S.A. Christensen & Co. (Denmark), Fullwood Packo (UK), Afimilk Ltd (Israel), BouMatic (US), Hokofarm Group B.V. (Netherlands), LIC. (New Zealand), DAIRYMASTER. (Ireland), Milkwell Milking Systems (India), Paul Mueller Company (US), Pearson International LLC (US), Read Industrial Ltd. (New Zealand), Rotec Engineering (Netherlands), S.A. Christensen & Co. (Denmark), Spunhill. (UK), Stellapps Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), System Happel GmbH (Germany) among others

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Lely Company launched a new generation milking robot this is hybrid arm on that offers a quiet, quicker, energy efficient and more consistent milking. This will enhance the speed of milking

In Jan 2019, Lely announced Expansion in North America. Lely has been a leader in the dairy industry for more than 25 years. With this expansion, Lely North America remains the only dairy automation company manufacturing robotic equipment in North America.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Milking Robots Market

Milking Robots Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Milking Robots Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Milking Robots Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Milking Robots Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Milking Robots Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Milking Robots

Global Milking Robots Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

