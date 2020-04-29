Global Monorail Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Industry Analysis, Statistics worldwide 2026

Global monorail market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.38 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR of 2.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for cost effective public transport system is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global monorail market are Scomi Group Bhd, Siemens, Bombardier, Hitachi, Ltd., CSR Corporation Limited, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Einar Svensson, The Urbanaut Company, Inc., Aerobus International, Inc., Intamin Amusement Rides Int, Thales Group, Alstom, Hitachi Rail STS, Ltd., EC21 Inc.

Global Monorail Market By Type (Straddle Monorail, Suspended Monorail), Propulsion (Electric Monorail Systems, Maglev Monorail Systems), Size (Large Size Segment, Medium Size Segment, Compact Size Segment), Grade of Automation (GoA0, GoA1, GoA2, GoA3, GoA4), Autonomy (Manual, Semi- autonomous, Completely- autonomous), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Monorail Market

Monorail is railway systems which consist of single rail which are usually made of concrete and metals. These monorails have wheels under the train which were usually in contact with the track. They are used in applications like airport transportation, medium metros etc. They are usually of two types – straddle monorail and suspended monorail. These monorails are usually run on the elevated tracks. These monorails usually have four to eight cars. Increasing urbanization in the developing country is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising urbanization and industrialization is the major factor driving the market growth

Technological advancement and development in monorail is driving the growth of this market

Increasing prevalence for cost- effective public transport system is driving the market.

Market Restraints:

Presence of alternatives modes is restraining the market growth

Limited number of manufacturer is another factor restraining market growth

Segmentation: Global Monorail Market

By Type

Straddle Monorail

Suspended Monorail

By Propulsion

Electric Monorail Systems

Maglev Monorail Systems

By Size

Large Size Segment

Medium Size Segment

Compact Size Segment

By Grade of Automation

GoA0

GoA1

GoA2

GoA3

GoA4

By Autonomy

Manual

Semi- autonomous

Completely- autonomous

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Top Key Players in Monorail Market Industry are:

Scomi Group Bhd

Siemens

Bombardier

CSR Corporation Limited

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIESLTD.

Einar Svensson

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2016, BYD announced the launch of their electric monorail system- Skyrail which has rechargeable batteries. The main aim of the launch is to expand public transportation so that it can become the core business sector after IT, automobiles and new energy. This new skyRail has the capacity to carry 10000 to 30000 passengers in an hour.

In August 2016, TC/American Crane Company announced that they have acquired TC/American Monorail Systems, Inc. This acquisition will help the company to expand their business and provide better services to the customers.

Competitive Analysis: Global Monorail Market

Global monorail market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of monorail market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Monorail Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

