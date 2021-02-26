Global Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market Is on the rise with Top Players Like:Boston Scientific Corporation, Alafair Biosciences, Medtronic, Baxter, Checkpoint Surgical

Global nerve regeneration and repair market is registering a healthy CAGR of 12.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to high incidences of nerve injuries globally. There are various technological advancement in the nerve repair technologies. There is a surge in the number of elderly population which is driving the market growth.

This nerve regeneration and repair market document involves the drivers and restraints for the nerve regeneration and repair market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles. Intricate market insights are turned into simpler version in this report with the help of proven tools and techniques to provide it to the end users. This nerve regeneration and repair report helps recognize how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global nerve regeneration and repair market are

Axogen Corporation,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Alafair Biosciences,

Medtronic,

Baxter,

Checkpoint Surgical.,

Abbott,

Integra LifeSciences Corporation,

Nevro Corp.,

Orthomed (UK) Ltd,

Collagen Matrix, Inc.,

Cyberonics, Inc.,

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Orthocell LTD., has secured a new patent CelGro soft tissue reconstruction platform which deals with the procedure of suture-less repair of soft tissue defects which maximizes the surgical efficiency.

In January 2017, Abbott completed the acquisition of St. Jude Medical Inc., which expanded opportunities for future growth and was a major step to develop company’s diverse portfolio of devices as well as strengthening the positon in the neuromodulation market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global nerve regeneration and repair market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nerve regeneration and repair market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Nerve Regeneration and Repair Market

By Product

(Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices, Biomaterials),

Indication

(Failed Back Surgery Syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, Urinary Incontinence, Epilepsy, Gastroparesis, Nerve Repair, Grafting),

Application

(Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries, Neurorrhaphy, Nerve Grafting, Stem Cell Therapy),

End User

(Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Market Landscape

Part 04: Market Sizing

Part 05: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

