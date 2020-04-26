Global Network Slicing Market In Depth Study Followed by Top Companies like Intel Corporation, Mavenir, Affirmed Networks, ARGELA, Aria Networks

The Global Network Slicing Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such Intel Corporation; Mavenir; Affirmed Networks; ARGELA; Aria Networks; BT; NEC Corporation; Deutsche Telekom AG; Telefónica S.A.; SAMSUNG among others.

Global network slicing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 682.72 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be the high adoption rate for 5G networks and associated technologies.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Global Network Slicing Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Network Slicing Industry

Market Drivers:

Rising volume of mobile based data traffic; this factor is expected to foster market growth

Growth in the levels of demand for high-speed large-scale data network coverage; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of network virtualization will also drive this market growth

Growing preference for broadband services in comparison to mobile-based network acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Complications regarding the brokerage of networks as well as concerns regarding exposure of information; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding radio access technology (RAT) heterogeneity and spatial diversity requirements with this technology is expected to hinder the growth of the market

This global Network Slicing business report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the industry with analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications. This Network Slicing market study estimates the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. This report proves to be an indispensable document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and player. This global Network Slicing market research report is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Component

Technologies Software-Defined Networking & Network Functions Virtualization Cloud Radio Access Network

Services Professional Services

Integration & Deployment

Network Testing

Network Planning & Optimization

Network Orchestration

Support & Maintenance

Consulting Managed Services



By Application Area

Remote Monitoring

Real-Time Surveillance

Supply Chain Management

Asset Management

Real-Time Streaming

Network Monitoring

Network Function Virtualization

Multimedia

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Public Safety

Agriculture

Top Players in the Market are: Cisco; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Nokia; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; NTT DOCOMO, INC.; ZTE Corporation; SK TELECOM CO., LTD.;

How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Network Slicing market?

The Network Slicing market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies.

The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.

Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

