Global NGS Services Market Touching Impressive Growth| Macrogen Inc., DNA Link, Inc., Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd, WuXi AppTec, GENEWIZ

Global NGS Services Market research study endows with actionable market insights with which sustainable, valuable and money-spinning business strategies can be produced. In this report, market segmentation is carried out in detail based on various parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geography. All the information, facts, and statistics covered in the report lead to actionable ideas, improved decision-making and better-deciding business strategies. With the complete comprehension of business goals and needs to bridge the gap, this report is generated which delivers the most suitable solutions. NGS Services Market report assists define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

Global NGS Services Market By Type (Targeted Sequencing/Gene Panels, RNA-Seq, De Novo Sequencing, Exome Sequencing, CHiP-Seq, Whole-genome Sequencing, Methyl-Seq, Other Services), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-Molecule Real-time Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing), Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Biomarker Discovery, Microbial Genetics, Agriculture, and Animal Research, Other Applications), End User (Academic & Government Institutes and Research Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global NGS services market is registering a healthy CAGR of 21.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the low cost of sequencing and due to the advancement in NSG technologies. NGS services across various end users are increasing due to these factors.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global NGS services market are Illumina, Inc., BGI, Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Macrogen Inc., DNA Link, Inc., Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd, WuXi AppTec, GENEWIZ, Takara Bio Inc., SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd, Theragen Etex Co., Ltd., LGC Biosearch Technologies, Oxford Gene Technology, Sysmex Inostics, Zymo Research, Source BioScience, Novogene Corporation among others.

Market Definition: Global NGS Services Market

NGS means next-generation sequencing; it is also known as massively parallel sequencing technology. NGS enables researchers to perform a wide variety of applications such as scalability, speed and ultra-high throughput and study biological systems at a level never before possible. NGS allows researchers to rapidly sequence whole genomes.

Market Drivers

High accuracy & speed, low cost and precise results are driving this market

Reducing the price of sequencing is helping the growth of the market

Adoption of NGS by academic institutes and research laboratories are also driving the growth of the market

Technological advancement in NGS technologies is fueling the market growth

Market Restraints

Installation in hospitals and universities of in-house sequencing facilities hinders the growth of the market

Surging ethical issues related to this field is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global NGS Services Market

By Type

Targeted Sequencing/Gene Panels

RNA-Seq

De Novo Sequencing

Exome Sequencing

CHiP-Seq

Whole-genome Sequencing

Methyl-Seq

Other Services

By Technology

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

By Application

Diagnostics Oncology Reproductive Health Infectious Diseases Rare Genetic Disorders Others

Drug Discovery

Biomarker Discovery

Microbial Genetics, Agriculture, and Animal Research

Other Applications (Marine Research, Research in Biofuels, Forensic Medicine, Food Safety, and Phylogeographic & Phylogenetic Studies)

By End User

Academic & Government Institutes and Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users (NPOs, Agrigenomics Organizations, and Consumer Genomic Companies)

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Biodesix, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific have entered into an agreement to provide next-generation sequencing assay for blood-based companion diagnostic solutions in cancer. It is yet to be approved by Food and Drug Administration U.S. This agreement will help cancer patient by focusing on NGS-based solution

In June 2019, Agendia declares the open access study validating use of MammaPrint and BluePrint molecular diagnostics using next-generation sequencing technology for targeted RNA. This will help to understand the complexities of early stage breast cancer and treatment strategies

Competitive Analysis:

Global NGS services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of NGS services market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

