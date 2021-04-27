Global Nicotine Addiction Treatment Market 2026:Comprehensive Study By Cerecor, Inc, Astraea Therapeutics LLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc

Nicotine addiction treatment market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Government policies and initiatives to offer a fund to many research institute and pharmaceuticals companies for developing novel therapy and increase dependency of tobacco products are the key factors for market growth

The nicotine addiction treatment market research report is a profitable supply of keen information for business strategists. It empowers the readers to investigate the nicotine addiction treatment market circumstance to settle on the choice as needs be. It depicts the creative methodologies of the market players towards the market trends and manufacturing details. To get a better comprehension of nicotine addiction treatment market the report is being segmented in various segments based on product type, application, location and manufacturers. The essential techniques utilized by driving key players working in the market and their effect examination have been incorporated into this nicotine addiction treatment market report.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global nicotine addiction treatment market are Hager Biosciences, LLC, ADDEX THERAPEUTICS, Omeros Corporation, Sosei Group Corporation, CV Sciences, Inc, Cerecor, Inc, Astraea Therapeutics LLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V. , Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and others.

Market Definition: Global Nicotine Addiction Treatment Market

Nicotine is a stimulant drug and potent parasympathomimetic alkaloid found in the tobacco plant. Tobacco products contain nicotine is highly addictive causing craving for more of it. Nicotine addiction causes serious disease and death. Exposure of nicotine in adolescence can disrupt the brain development such as mood disorders. Nicotine replacement therapy is Over the Counter medication is most commonly used for smoking cessation. It reduces the withdrawal feelings by giving you a small controlled dose of nicotine and hence reduces the urge for smoke.

According to the statistics published in Alcohol and Drug Foundation, it is estimated up to 37.7% of people aged 14 years and above have used tobacco in the Australia. These growing cases of nicotine consumptions and high demand of novel therapies are the key drivers for market growth.

Market Drivers

High prevalence of tobacco products consumptions acts as a market driver

Vulnerable adult population as adults are at high risk for nicotine addiction also drives the market growth

Increase in government initiatives and polices can also act as a market driver

Rapid adoption of newer formulations and novel dosage forms can boost the market growth

Market Restraints

Limited success of existing smoking cessation methods is also hampering the market growth

Preference of non-pharmacology therapies over pharmacology therapies can hinder the market growth

Patent expiry of major drugs and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrict the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Nicotine Addiction Treatment Market

By Type

Combustible Tobacco

Smokeless Tobacco

By Treatment Type

Nicotine Replacement Therapy

Psychological Therapy

By Drugs

Approved-Drugs

Nicotine

Varenicline

Bupropion Hydrochloride

Off-label Drugs

Clonidine

Topiramate

Naltrexone

Nortriptyline

Others

By Product Type

Patch

Gum

Pills

Lozenge

Spray

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Inhalation

Injectable

By Drug Delivery System

Transdermal Drug Delivery System

Buccal Drug Delivery System

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Omeros Corporation received approval from regulatory authority and ethics committee to initiate phase I clinical trial for its lead candidate PDE7, phosphodiesterase inhibitor for the treatment of all addictions including nicotine addiction and compulsive disorders. If successful, it will represent an immense and urgent unmet need for the treatment of nicotine addiction

In December 2017, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc entered into research collaboration with Duke University to develop AXS-05, a novel, oral, fixed-dose combination of dextromethorphan and bupropion. Under the deal terms, Duke University will be responsible for conducting preclinical research. This strategic alliance significantly contributes in solving the problem of tobacco addiction worldwide

