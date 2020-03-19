Global Nutritive Sweetener Market Demand, Growth Factors, Supply, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2028

Nutritive Sweetener Market: Market Outlook

Nutritive sweetener is a type of sweetener which provides the calorie in the form of carbohydrate. The nutritive sweetener is used as an added sugar into the processed foods to enhance the flavor, texture and to increase the shelf-life of the foods. Some example of the nutritive sweetener are refined sugar, high-fructose corn syrup, glucose, crystalline fructose, dextrose, honey, corn sweetener, maltose, lactose, concentrated fruit juice, invert sugar, etc. fructose also present naturally in fresh fruits. Nutritive sweetener contains calories no other nutrition due to this it is often called as ‘empty calorie’ foods.

A nutritive sweetener is different from the non-nutritive sugar which provides no calorie. Non-nutritive sugar like table sugar are zero or low-calorie sugar which can be added into the various food and beverages but they just provide the sweetness to the foods. The nutritive sweetener is used as an alternative to the non-nutritive food which can be added in food during processing or before consuming to provide more flavor and texture to the food. However, excessive intake of nutritive sweetener can affect the human health such as it can increase the risk of dental crisis.

Growing consumption of processed food and beverages across the world is driving the global nutritive sweetener market

Processed foods consumption is growing across the world especially in the developing countries which is one of the driving factors for the global nutritive sweetener market. Processed foods such as soda, candy, chips, juice, snake foods, junk foods are widely consumed by consumers. Demand for these processed foods is growing due to rapid urbanization as processed food are more consumed in the urban area. The demand for a nutritive sweetener like High-fructose corn syrup, maple syrup, honey are growing due to the increasing demand for processed food, which is driving the global nutritive sweetener market.

Excessive consumption of nutritive sweetener in foods can create health problems to the human body such as high weight gain or obesity, dental problems, etc. Nutritive sweetener contains the calories in the form of carbohydrate that are a major source of obesity or other health problems. Hence, excessive consumption of nutritive sweetener is affecting the human health which is restraining the global nutritive sweetener market. Countries in Europe and North America are becoming the more health conscious and moving towards the vegan diets which will reduce the consumption of processed food and as well as a nutritive sweetener. Hence, growing awareness of vegan foods will be the major challenge for the nutritive sweetener market.

Global Nutritive Sweetener Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, global nutritive sweetener market is segmented as:

High-fructose corn syrup

Fructose

Sucrose

Honey

Agave

Corn Sugar

Others

On the basis of end use, global nutritive sweetener market is segmented as:

Food Processing Confectionary Beverages Bakery Pharmaceuticals Dietary Supplements Dairy Products Yogurt Flavored Milk Ice cream and desserts Others

Household

Snacks

Others

Global Nutritive Sweetener Market: Key Players

Some of the major players of the global nutritive sweetener market are COFCO International, Tate & Lyle, Kerry Group plc, Cargill, Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bannari Amman Group, Nestlé, Wilmar International Ltd, and Tereos etc.

Opportunities for market participants in the global nutritive sweetener market

As the demand for processed food is increasing there is a better growth for the manufacturer of the natural sweetener in future. Especially in emerging countries like India where urbanization and per capita incomes of the consumers is growing, due to this consumers are moving towards the more processed food consumption. Hence, manufacturers of the nutritive sweetener will have better growth in emerging countries in the future.

Global Nutritive Sweetener Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, North America is the largest market for global nutritive sweetener market due to high consumption of nutritive sweetener like high-fructose corn syrup, maple syrup followed by Europe and Asia. Asia is showing the better growth over the forecast period for global nutritive sweetener market due to increasing per capita income of consumers and urbanization.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of nutritive sweetener market, and contains thoughtful facts, historical data, insights, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report also contains projections using a suitable set of methodologies and assumptions. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, end use, form, and distribution channel.

