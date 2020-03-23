Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market By Major Company Of Product Type, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Industry Size & Forecast 2026|Hollister Incorporated, Coloplast, Torbot Group, Inc., Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company, Nu-Hope Laboratories

Global ostomy drainage bags market is registering a steady CAGR of 4.5%in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rise in elderly population, rising incidence of cancer and technical developments in ostomy products.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market are ConvaTec Inc., Flexicare (Group) Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ALCARE Co., Ltd, Pelican Healthcare Limited, Salts Healthcare Ltd, Welland Medical Limited., Hollister Incorporated, Coloplast, Torbot Group, Inc., Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company, Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc., Perfect Choice Medical Technologies, Ostomy Products, Prowess Care, Goodhealth Inc.. Romsons, 3M, SimplyMedical.com and Oakmed Healthcare among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, UOAA’s 7th National Conference was held on 8 and 9 August, 2019 at Pennsylvania on ‘discover a world of ostomy product’. The conference was visited by ostomy producers, accessories producers, retailers, fashion specialists and associated assistance organizations. Visitors often discover enthusiastic holders and innovators of distinctive ostomy products on side to present their products to you.

In November 2016, Coloplast acquired Comfort Medical, the U.S. specific-to-consumer national catheter and ostomy supplier. The acquisition has strengthened and enabled the Coloplast’s aim to introduce creative products and facilities to the U.S. industry. This will help the company to expand the U.S market share

Competitive Analysis:

Global ostomy drainage bags market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ostomy drainage bags market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market

By Product Type

Colostomy Bags

Ileostomy Bags

Urostomy Bags

Continent Ileostomy Bags

Continent Urostomy Bags

By Procedure

Colostomy

Urostomy

Ileostomy

By Usage

Reusable

Disposable

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa



