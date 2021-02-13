Global Ovarian Cancer Drug Market Key Drivers of Growth Opportunities, Major Competitors and Challenges of the Key Industry Players Forecast 2026
Few of the major competitors currently working in the ovarian cancer market are Allergan Plc, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Merck KGaA, Syndax, Clovis Oncology, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Exelixis, Inc., DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB, TESARO, Inc., Amgen, Inc., and among others.
Market Drivers
Increase in prevalence rate of ovarian cancer worldwide
Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market
Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving ovarian cancer therapeutics market
Market Restraints
High cost involved in the treatment
Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market
Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about ovarian treatment
Key Developments in the Market:
In June 2018, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd got FDA approval for Avastin (bevacizumab) in combination with chemotherapy for patients with epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancer. Avastin is indicated previously for treatment of advanced colorectal cancer in 2004. This discovery of new indication achieved the advancing therapeutics in areas of unmet need.
In April 2018, Clovis Oncology got FDA approval for Rubraca (rucaparib) in the United States for the maintenance treatment of adult patient with epithelial ovarian cancer and fallopian tube cancer which were previously on platinum-based chemotherapy.
Segmentation: Global Ovarian Cancer Drug Market
By Type
Epithelial Ovarian Cancer
Germ Cell Ovarian Tumor
Sex Cord Stromal Tomours
Borderline Ovarian Tumour
Others
By Drug Type
Alkylating Agents
Mitotic Inhibitors
Carboplatin
Cisplatin
Docetaxel
Paclitaxel
Vegfr Inhibitor
Parp Inhibitors
Niraparib
Rucaparib
Bevacizumab
Olaparib
Doxorubicin Hcl Liposome Injection
Others
By Treatment
Medication
Chemotherapy
Radiation Therapy
Hormone Therapy
Surgery
By Route Of Administration
Oral
Injectable
By End Users
Hospitals
Homecare
Specialty Clinics
Others
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
