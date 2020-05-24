Global Oxycodone Hydrochloride Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2020 to 2027

Oxycodone hydrochloride binds on the mu-receptors present in the central nervous systems and mimics the endogenous opiates. It is under strict government regulation and supervision to prevent its abuse of opioid addiction in patients using it for the long term in managing chronic pain.

Acute pain management is spearheading the clinical application segment for the oxycodone market. The nature of acute pain is sudden and episodic, it last form a few weeks to almost six months. Medical ailments such as surgery, broken bones, dental works, mild lacerations, and burns, etc. are associated with acute pain. Physicians usually prescribe a low dose of an opioid analgesic is given to patients for treating the pain and the patient can resume a normal lifestyle. Chronic pain is gaining tremendous traction owing to the rising prevalence of cancer and musculoskeletal disorders worldwide. Chronic pain is continuous and throbbing in nature, medical conditions such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, cancer, etc. are associated with chronic pain. It is prescribed in combination with other painkillers with dose adjusted to negate any possible opioid addiction due to its long term use.

Hospital pharmacy is currently dominating the distribution channel segment for the oxycodone hydrochloride market. Stringent regulation and supervision are maintained regarding the compounding of Opioid analgesics as a medicine for pain management. Hospital pharmacist ensures accurate drug posology in accordance with a doctor’s prescription to negate opioid addiction. Retail pharmacy is going to register comfortable market growth on account of the availability of different combinations of opioid analgesics with other NSAIDS in generic versions. The ability to cater to drugs at discounted prices to poor patients accentuates its market growth.

North America is leading the geography segment for the oxycodone hydrochloride market. As per the research citings presented by the American Cancer Society (ACS) approximately 606,520 cancer deaths will occur in the United States by 2020. Domicile of key players such as Pfizer, Inc., Apotex Corporation, Purdue Pharma, etc. further propels its market growth in the region. The market growth in the European region is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders. As per the latest information furnished by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 24.7% of workers in the European Union complain of backache and 22.8% with muscular pain respectively. A combination dose of opioid analgesic and other painkillers are employed to manage pain associated with musculoskeletal disorders in the region. Asia Pacific is set to register comfortable market growth in the region on account of the rising prevalence of occupational hazards and cancer patients and effective implementation of guidelines pertaining to the judicious use of opioid analgesic as a pain management therapy.

Pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in the manufacturing of oxycodone hydrochloride are Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Apotex Corporation, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited., Acura Pharmaceuticals., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Siegfried AG.

Market Key Takeaways:

Rising prevalence of cancer and musculoskeletal disorder patients suffering from acute and chronic pain

Technological advancement in the formulation and development of opioid alkaloids with other painkillers to negate any possible opioid addiction due to its long term use

Affordable reimbursement scenario for oxycodone hydrochloride formulation used in pain management therapy

