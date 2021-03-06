Global Paint Packaging Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global paint packaging market size was worth USD 21.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing construction and infrastructure spending coupled with the rising consumption of exterior paints globally.

The paint packaging market has been witnessing a soaring demand from exterior paint application. Exterior paints are being increasingly used to protect the exterior surfaces of buildings from harsh weather conditions. While being widely employed for exterior walls, these paints are also gaining popularity as waterproofing agents. Furthermore, the availability of a wide spectrum of exterior paints has driven the demand for these products to enhance the aesthetic appeal of buildings. Such factors have necessitated large-scale application of packaging products across the globe.

The U.S. industry is driven by the increasing popularity of environment-friendly products with low VOC content. This trend has prompted many prominent players in paint industry to introduce a new range of products, thereby, necessitating the employment of packaging containers. In essence, the demand for paint packaging products in the U.S. is principally driven by increasing construction and industrial spending.

In addition, the U.S. market is driven by rising paint exports and imports. The country exports paint products principally to Mexico, Canada, and China. It largely imports paint products from Japan and Germany. The rise in export and import operations calls for efficient packaging products, which will protect products in transit. This, in turn, has positively impacted the market growth in the country.

Product Insights of Global Paint Packaging Market

Cans & pails was the largest product segment in 2018, which accounted for 77.7% of the global market share and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period on account of rising popularity of metal cans, most notably aerosol cans. Increased consumption of spray paints has necessitated large-scale consumption of cans across the globe. One of the key factors driving the demand for cans & pails is the increasing popularity of light weight packaging. Metal cans and plastic cans are preferred for their dissimilar benefits in the industry.

Pouches segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 5.4% over the forecast period owing to rising popularity of stand-up pouches. The abundant availability of polymeric raw materials has significantly contributed to segment growth. Polyethylene is the preferred material for the production of pouches. From a logistics standpoint, easy and safe transportability has driven the demand for polyethylene, thereby, positively influencing the growth of packaging pouches manufactured using this material.

Material Insights of Global Paint Packaging Market

Metals emerged as the largest material segment in 2018, which accounted for 45.8% of the global market share. The segment is expected to progress at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. Increased demand for aerosol cans has significantly contributed to the growth of the segment. However, PP segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for enhanced clarity in packaging products.

As far as bottles are concerned, the industry has witnessed an increased production and consumption of environment-friendly PET bottles that can be recycled. Such factors are expected to drive the demand for PET packaging products over the forecast period. Favorable properties offered by polyethylene including superior durability, flexibility, stain & moisture resistance, and high insulation are projected to favor the segment growth.

Aluminum, steel, and tin are the most commonly employed metals in the manufacture of packaging products. Metals are preferred over other plastic materials owing to a host of factors. Prominent factors owing to which metal packaging is a preferred choice of many paint manufacturers include toughness and extended shelf life of metals. In addition, metal packaging containers can be sterilized effectively and thus, offer efficient airtight packaging solutions in the industry.

End Use Insights

Professional emerged as the largest end-use segment in 2018, which accounted for 91.9% of the global market share. The segment is expected to retain its position over the forecast period on account of expanding application scope of paints in construction industry. However, consumer segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 5.5%. Rising demand for interior designing and decoration across the globe is expected to drive the segment over the forecast period.

The growing demand for tough and durable containers that accommodate a sizable quantity of paint (professional) has driven the segment over the past few years. In this regard, large format of packaging containers such as pails, cans, and bag-in-box have been extensively used across the globe.

Unlike aesthetically-appealing packaging products/containers in consumer segment, packaging products under professional segment are preferred for their properties such as impact and chemical resistance. These products are supplied in a standard format to facilitate easy transportation. Their easy stackable design occupies lesser space and also aids in safe transportation.

Regional Insights of Global Paint Packaging Market

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market for paint packaging and accounted for 52.9% of the total market share in 2018. This can be attributed to the robust growth of construction industry, most notably China and India. Increased consumption of industrial and architectural paints in the aforementioned countries has bolstered the market growth in the region.

The European paint packaging market is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to increasing focus on the production of environment-friendly and sustainable paints, which has necessitated the use of packaging containers on a large scale.

Metals segment is expected to retain its pole position in North America market over the forecast period, which can be attributed to the high consumption of aluminum cans. Among various types of cans being used in the region, aerosol cans have been witnessing significant sales across retail stores. Aerosol packaging has been preferred by key players operating in paint industry owing to its benefits such as low cost of production and preservative-free packaging.

Paint Packaging Market Share Insights

The global market is characterized by the presence of both global and domestic players. However, it is largely dominated by international/organized players such as Amcor Limited, Mondi Plc, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Inc., Smurfit Kappa, RPC Superfos, and HUBER Packaging Group GmbH. The competitive landscape of the market represents a consolidated outlook.

In addition, the market is expected to further move into consolidation over the forecast period, following the rising global reach of the key market participants. Increased market penetration of the aforementioned players is expected to boost the competition in the industry, thereby, forcing small- and medium-sized domestic players to be acquired by international manufacturers.

Key players in the industry compete principally on the basis of products and services offered. In this regard, key players have employed product differentiation as their key strategy. With packaging complementing the concept of digital transformation, key market players have been focusing on the manufacture of customized packaging containers to accommodate promotional and advertising requirements of their customers.

The scope for customization also extends to the size and shape of packaging products. In addition, key players in the market have been offering products that are both user-friendly and easily transportable from the point of manufacturing to the point of consumption. Paint packaging products (containers) are designed to ease the process of stacking in trucks or other modes of transportation.

