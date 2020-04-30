Global Paints And Coatings Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Industry Analysis, Statistics worldwide 2026

Global Paints and Coatings Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 233.15 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the increasing demand for paints & coatings from various end-use industries.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global packaging foams are The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Valspar, Akzo Nobel N.V, Nippon Paint Holdings, KCC Corporation, Jotun A/S, Asian Paints Limited, BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., RPM International Inc., Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., Masco Corporation, Fujikura Kasei Co. Ltd., Kc Corporation Ltd and Noroo Paint Co. LTD.

Global Paints and Coatings Market By Resin Type (Acrylic, Epoxy Resin, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Polyester, Others), Technology (Water-Based Technology, Solvent-Based Technology, High Solids, Powder Coating, Others), Application (Architectural Application, Industrial Application), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Paints and Coatings Market

The paint and coating are the coverings that are used to apply the surface of an object to protect the surface from oxidation, sunlight and enhance the durability of the object life; it is also used for decoration and functional purpose.

Market Drivers:

Green Environmental Regulations

Provision of Durable Coatings With Better Performance and Aesthetics is another factor driving the market growth

Growing Popularity of Elastomeric Coating in Tilt-Up Concrete in Building & Construction is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Difficulty in Obtaining Thin Films in Powder Coating

Requirement of More Drying Time for Water-Based Coatings

Difficulty in Transportation of Coil Coatings in the Developing Countries

Segmentation: Global Paints and Coatings Market

By Resin Type

Acrylic

Epoxy Resin

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Polyester

Others

By Technology

Water-Based Technology

Solvent-Based Technology

High Solids

Powder Coating

Others

By Application

Architectural Application

Industrial Application

Major Market Competitors/Players:

The Sherwin-Williams Company

BASF SE

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industries

Valspar

Akzo Nobel N.V

Nippon Paint Holdings

KCC Corporation

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, The Sherwin-Williams Company acquired The Valspar Corporation to accelerate company’s global growth strategy and creates the global leader in paints and coatings

In July 2018, Akzo Nobel N.V. acquired Mapaero so that they can strengthen global aerospace coatings business

Competitive Analysis:

Global Paints and Coatings Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Paints and Coatings Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Paints and Coatings Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

