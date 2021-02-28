Global Passenger Car Sensors Market Projected to Grow Faster According to New Research Report

Growth of the passenger car sensors market is directly related to the automobile industry, where the demand for individual passenger vehicles is experiencing very high demand. This has induced the market growth from an estimated value of USD 99.90 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 184.92 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Market Competitors: Global Passenger Car Sensors Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the passenger car sensors market are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION, TE Connectivity, Delphi Technologies, Allegro MicroSystems LLC, Analog Devices Inc., CTS Corporation, Elmos Semiconductor AG, Infineon Technologies AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Sensirion AG Switzerland, Valeo, Hitachi Appliances, Inc., Sensata Technologies Inc., Autoliv Inc., NXP Semiconductors, and STMicroelectronics.

This report studies Global Passenger Car Sensors Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players. All the way by also informing what the market drivers and restrains are with help of SWOT analysis.

Global Passenger Car Sensors Market, By Sensor Type (Pressure Sensors, Position Sensors, Speed Sensors, Temperature Sensors, O2 and NOx Sensors, Safety and Comfort Sensors, Others), Application (Powertrain/Drivetrain, Exhaust, Interior/Comfort, Body Control, Driver Assistance System), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Passenger Car Sensors Market

Passenger car sensors are used in various parts of the vehicle and they determine the comfort and performance level of the vehicle. They also measure and determine the emission of pollutants from the vehicle. These sensors play an important role in working under the defined regulations specified by the authorities. These sensors help to innovate and modify the vehicle increasing the chances of better products to hit the market.

Market Drivers:

Stringent government regulations and safety concerns regarding the vehicles work as a major driver for the market

Constant innovation in the passenger car sensors market due to the demand of higher safety with the vehicle will also act as a driver for the market

Market Restraints:

Malfunctioning of these sensors, act as a restraint for the market growth as the malfunctioning of these sensors can cause breakdowns and accidents

High cost of the sensors will also act as a restraint for the market growth

Market Overview

Market forecasting to 2025

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Passenger Car Sensors Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Sensirion AG Switzerland announced that they had acquired AUTO INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD., which is expected to expand its geographical presence and enhance its sensor business segment.

In October 2015, CTS Corporation announced the acquisition of Filter Sensing Technologies (FST) Inc., with this acquisition CTS is expected to advance its sensors business and technology due to the innovations and expertise of FST in diagnostics and instruments.

Competitive Analysis: Global Passenger Car Sensors Market

Global passenger car sensors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of passenger car sensors market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

