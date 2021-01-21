Global Peripheral Intervention Drug-Eluting Devices Market Size, by Procedure, Type, Coating technology, & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2025

The global peripheral intervention drug-eluting devices market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025. Scope of global peripheral intervention drug-eluting devices market includes by Procedure (Plain Old Balloon Angioplasty (POBA), Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA)), by Type (Drug-Eluting Balloons, Drug-Eluting Stents), by Coating technology (Paccocath, FreePac, TransPax, EnduraCoat, and Others), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Drug eluting devices are devices that are coated with anti-proliferated agent. These devices exert antirestenotic efficacy on the vessel wall to remove the blockade within the blood vessels caused by deposition of plaque.

Growth in geriatric population, which is prone to cardiovascular diseases, large patient base in developing countries demanding proper treatment, and investments made by public and private market players in R&D on drug eluting balloon for treatment of peripheral and coronary artery diseases are the major factors driving the global drug eluting balloon market.

However, lengthy regulatory approval procedure, significant investment required due to high attrition rate in clinical trials, and adverse effects such as coronary artery lesion and lumen enlargement are likely to restrain the growth of the global drug eluting balloon market during the forecast period.

Drug eluting balloon are gaining popularity among surgeons as they have proved effective in the treatment of peripheral artery and coronary artery diseases. Use of drug eluting balloon reduces the risk of stent failure and are found to be more effective in the treatment of superficial femoral artery (SFA) lesions than drug eluting stents or bare metal stents. Investment in R&D for drug eluting balloon and partnerships for co-development and commercialization of anti-infective agents are expected to fuel the growth of the global drug eluting balloon market in the near future.

The global peripheral intervention drug-eluting devices market is primarily segmented by procedure, type, coating technology, and region.

On the basis of Procedure, the market is split into:

* Plain Old Balloon Angioplasty (POBA)

* Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA)

Based on Type, the market is divided into:

* Drug-Eluting Balloons

* Drug-Eluting Stents

Based on the Coating Technology, the market is segmented into:

* Paccocath

* FreePac

* TransPax

* EnduraCoat

* Others

Moreover, the market is classified across regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- Russia, U.K., France, Germany, Italy

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, Australia

* Latin America- Brazil, Mexico

* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Medtronic plc

* Boston Scientific Corporation

* Abbott Laboratories

* Cardinal Health

* B. Braun Melsungen AG

* Biosensors International Group Ltd.

* C.R. Bard, Inc.

* St. Jude Medical, Inc.

* The Lubrizol Corporation

* Terumo Corporation

* Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

* Cook Medical

* Koninklijke Philips N.V.

* Opto Circuits (India) Limited

* Surmodics, Inc.

* Biotronik

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their business across the globe.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Raw Material Providers

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes