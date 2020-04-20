Global Photogrammetry Software Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025
In 2017, the global Photogrammetry Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Photogrammetry Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Photogrammetry Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Pix4D
Agisoft PhotoScan
Autodesk
RealityCapture
Acute3D
PhotoModeler
Photometrix
Elcovision
Realsense (Intel)
Skyline Software Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
3D Reconstruction Software
Based on Images and Video
Based on 3D Scanning
Market segment by Application, split into
Culture Heritage and Museum
Films & Games
3D Printing, Drones and Robots
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Photogrammetry Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Photogrammetry Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Photogrammetry Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Photogrammetry Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 3D Reconstruction Software
1.4.3 Based on Images and Video
1.4.4 Based on 3D Scanning
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Photogrammetry Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Culture Heritage and Museum
1.5.3 Films & Games
1.5.4 3D Printing, Drones and Robots
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Photogrammetry Software Market Size
2.2 Photogrammetry Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Photogrammetry Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Photogrammetry Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Photogrammetry Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Photogrammetry Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Photogrammetry Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Photogrammetry Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Photogrammetry Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Photogrammetry Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Photogrammetry Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Photogrammetry Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Photogrammetry Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Photogrammetry Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Photogrammetry Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Photogrammetry Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Photogrammetry Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Photogrammetry Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Photogrammetry Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Photogrammetry Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Photogrammetry Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Photogrammetry Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Photogrammetry Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Pix4D
12.1.1 Pix4D Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Photogrammetry Software Introduction
12.1.4 Pix4D Revenue in Photogrammetry Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Pix4D Recent Development
12.2 Agisoft PhotoScan
12.2.1 Agisoft PhotoScan Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Photogrammetry Software Introduction
12.2.4 Agisoft PhotoScan Revenue in Photogrammetry Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Agisoft PhotoScan Recent Development
12.3 Autodesk
12.3.1 Autodesk Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Photogrammetry Software Introduction
12.3.4 Autodesk Revenue in Photogrammetry Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Autodesk Recent Development
12.4 RealityCapture
12.4.1 RealityCapture Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Photogrammetry Software Introduction
12.4.4 RealityCapture Revenue in Photogrammetry Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 RealityCapture Recent Development
12.5 Acute3D
12.5.1 Acute3D Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Photogrammetry Software Introduction
12.5.4 Acute3D Revenue in Photogrammetry Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Acute3D Recent Development
12.6 PhotoModeler
12.6.1 PhotoModeler Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Photogrammetry Software Introduction
12.6.4 PhotoModeler Revenue in Photogrammetry Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 PhotoModeler Recent Development
12.7 Photometrix
12.7.1 Photometrix Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Photogrammetry Software Introduction
12.7.4 Photometrix Revenue in Photogrammetry Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Photometrix Recent Development
12.8 Elcovision
12.8.1 Elcovision Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Photogrammetry Software Introduction
12.8.4 Elcovision Revenue in Photogrammetry Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Elcovision Recent Development
12.9 Realsense (Intel)
12.9.1 Realsense (Intel) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Photogrammetry Software Introduction
12.9.4 Realsense (Intel) Revenue in Photogrammetry Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Realsense (Intel) Recent Development
12.10 Skyline Software Systems
12.10.1 Skyline Software Systems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Photogrammetry Software Introduction
12.10.4 Skyline Software Systems Revenue in Photogrammetry Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Skyline Software Systems Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
