Global Physiological Saline Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2020 to 2027

Physiological saline is also called 0.9% sodium chloride solution which is made by dissolving 9 grams of sodium chloride in 1 liter of sterile, pyrogen-free, non-toxic water. It is acidic in nature with a pH of 5.5, proper precaution must be taken while administrating intravenous fluids to negate adverse reactions such as phlebitis, extravasation, and hypervolemia.

Replacement fluid therapy is reigning the application segment for the physiological saline market. According to the latest information provided by the World Bank approximately more than 663 million people worldwide are subjected to water-borne infections which causes huge fluid loss due to diarrhea and vomiting. Fluid replacement therapy is vital in treating patients suffering from food poisoning as it performs vital functions such as regulating body temperature, maintaining blood flow and excreting toxins from the body, etc. Wound cleansing & irrigation will be registering comfortable market growth during the forecast period on account of a significant rise in wounds and burns associated with traumatic accidents and occupational hazards.

Hospitals are leading the end-user segment for the physiological saline market. The key criterion which strengthens its market growth is that it is the first point of contact for patients to seek medical treatment for dehydration due to diarrhea and vomiting. Additionally, huge funding provided by government healthcare agencies to hospitals to provide optimum healthcare further propels its market growth. Clinics are anticipated to register rampant market growth in the near future on account of increasing waterborne infections in the developing regions.

Asia Pacific is presently dominating the geography segment for the physiological saline market. The major parameters accountable for its market dominance are the rising prevalence of foodborne infection causing severe dehydration. Additionally a significant increase in the number of patients visiting hospitals for the treatment of wounds and burns. Europe stood at 2nd position in the regional segment for the physiological saline market. As per the latest information obtained from the European Commission report, annually 33,000 Europeans die due to antibiotic-resistant infection. North America will be the fastest-growing geography segment for the physiological saline market. According to the latest statistics presented by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), annually 128,000 U.S. citizens are hospitalized subjected to food poisoning. The presence of major players such as Baxter AG, Hospira, B.Braun Melsungen AG, etc. will further empower the market growth in the region.

Pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in providing of physiological saline solutions are Merck KGaA., Expanscience Laboratories, Baxter AG, Fresenius Kabi, B. Braun Melsungen AG., Otsuka Pharmaceuticals., Hospira (Pfizer, Inc.), Grifols S.A., ICU Medical, Inc. and Cardinal Health.

