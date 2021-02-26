Global Positive Material Identification (PMI) Market Size |Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis with Olympus, Thermo Fisher, Bruker, Hitachi, Ametek

“Positive Material Identification (PMI) Market Overview Forecast To 2026

Positive Material Identification (PMI) is the analysis of a metallic alloy to establish composition by reading the quantities by percentage of its constituent elements.

In terms of regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) accounted for the largest share of the PMI market in 2017. Countries in APAC are involved in the manufacturing of defense aircraft, which is expected to increase the adoption of PMI methods in the aerospace and defense industry. Many infrastructural development projects are under construction in this region and are scheduled to be completed during 2018–2023. The demand for automobiles in this region is estimated to grow by 2023, which would result in the need to increase the manufacturing of vehicles.

The oil and gas industry held the largest share of the PMI market in 2017. In the oil and gas industry, the prevention of the release of highly hazardous chemicals and toxic substances is of prime importance. Moreover, incurable accidents and damages, pipe leakages, premature pipe replacements, property damage, and unplanned outages at sites (such as refineries, chemical plants, and gas processing facilities) are some of the major issues faced by these facilities. These issues arise as a consequence of the use of faulty or forged metal building components, sulfidic deterioration of piping and critical equipment, or use of materials that do not meet the required specifications. PMI analyzers assist in checking the necessary parameters of these components and piping. Thus, the demand for these analyzers is likely to increase in the oil and gas industry.

This Research report comes up with the size of the global Positive Material Identification (PMI) Market for the base year 2020 and the forecast between 2020 and 2026.

The following manufacturers are assessed in this report in terms of sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Olympus, Thermo Fisher, Bruker, Hitachi, Ametek, Shimadzu, Panalytical, SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, TUV SUD, Element Materials Technology, TUV Rheinland, Applus, TUV Nord

Types of Positive Material Identification (PMI) covered are:

X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF), Optical Emission Spectrometry (OES)

Applications of Positive Material Identification (PMI) covered are:

Oil & Gas, Metals & Heavy Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Chemicals, Infrastructure, Pharmaceutical, Power Generation, Scrap Recycling

The report renders a complete view of the world Positive Material Identification (PMI) market by classifying it in terms of application and region. These segments are examined by current and future trends. Regional segmentation incorporates current and future demand for them in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The report collectively covers specific application segments of the market in each region.

Regional Analysis For Positive Material Identification (PMI) Market

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The analyzed data on the Positive Material Identification (PMI) market help you put up a brand within the industry while competing with the giants. This report provides insights into a dynamic competitive environment. It also offers a progressive viewpoint on different factors driving or restricting the market growth.

