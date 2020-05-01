Global Professional Dental Care Market Study 2019 with Top Key Vendors Like Colgate-Palmolive Company, GC Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, Q & M Dental Group, Axiss Dental, Ultradent Products & Others

Global Professional Dental Care Market accounted to USD 775.0 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Some of the major players operating in global professional dental care market are Colgate-Palmolive Company, GC Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, Q & M Dental Group, Axiss Dental, Ultradent Products, Inc., Young Innovations, Inc., Unilever PLC, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dr. Fresh, LLC, 3M Company, 1300SMILES, Johnson and Johnson, American Dental Partners, Aspen Dental Management, Birner Dental Management Services, Brighter Dental Care, Dental Services Group, Healthway Medical, Midwest Dental, Enel-Med, Floss Dental, Apollo White Dental, Abano Healthcare Group, Gentle Dentistry, Great Expressions Dental Centers, InterDent, Kool Smiles, Laboratorio Lucas Nicolas, Northwestern Management Services, Novadent, Oasis Dental Care, Oral Care AB among others.

Opportunities in the market

To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Professional Dental Care Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Europe.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Global Professional Dental Care Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Professional Dental Care Industry

Rising Number of Small/Private Dental Clinics

Financial Gains for Dental Practitioners

Growing Quantity of Large/Group Dental Practices

Low Penetration of Oral Care Services in Rural Areas

Regulatory Limitations on Dental Dispensing Practices

Professional Dental Care market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key merchant revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application. For an actionable market insight and lucrative business strategies, a faultless market research report has to be there. It also becomes easy to analyse the actions of key players and respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. This data is useful for businesses in characterizing their individual strategies.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Product Type: Toothbrushes {Electric, Battery-powered}, Toothpastes, Mouthwashes/Rinses, Denture Products, Dental Accessories/Ancillaries{Whitening Products, Breath Freshener, Dental Floss, Dental Water Jet}), Services: Orthodontics, Dental Implants, Periodontal, Cosmetic

By End Users: Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers

Top Players in the Market are: Colgate-Palmolive Company, GC Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, Q & M Dental Group, Axiss Dental, Ultradent Products, Inc., Young Innovations, Inc., Unilever PLC, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dr. Fresh, LLC, 3M Company, 1300SMILES, Johnson and Johnson, American Dental Partners, Aspen Dental Management, Birner Dental Management Services, Brighter Dental Care, Dental Services Group, Healthway Medical, Midwest Dental, Enel-Med, Floss Dental, Apollo White Dental, Abano Healthcare Group, Gentle Dentistry.

How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Professional Dental Care market?

The Professional Dental Care market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of .

The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.

Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Professional Dental Care Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Professional Dental Care Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

