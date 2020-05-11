Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Share and Growth Rate 2026 – Sanofi, Takeda, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen

A competition that is getting higher day by day has kept many challenges in front of the businesses. So, this Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market research report is a definite source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about the important business strategies. This Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market report is a significant source of information about the industry, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the newest developments across the globe. This Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market report has been framed after thoroughly understanding business environment which best suits the requirements of the client. Thus, Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market research report is very essential in many ways to increase your business and be successful.

Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market is expected to growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Drug Type (Hormonal Therapy, Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone (LHRH) Agonist, Anti-Androgens, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Some of the major players operating in the global prostate cancer therapeutics market are Tolmar INC, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Takeda pharmaceutical co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LTD, Sanofi-Aventis, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, IPSEN, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc (Indevus Pharmaceuticals Inc) , Dendreon Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Astellas Pharma Inc, Astrazeneca Plc, Active Biotech, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Dendreon Corporation (Sanpower Group Co. Ltd.), AbbVie, Inc. among others.

The prostate cancer occurs in the prostate which is a small walnut shaped gland. The prostate cancer is most common type in men. Due to increase in awareness regarding the symptoms among the people, the market for the prostate cancer therapeutics is growing at a high growth rate. Various developments in advance science are helping in development of launch of various options for the treatment of this disease. According to an article published recently by the cancer research institute in U.K., around 11,287 deaths were registered due to prostate cancer in U.K. The prostate cancer is the fourth most prevalent cancer globally. Various researches are made by the key player for the development of the therapies for the treatment of the cancer. The government is also taking various measures for the awareness regarding symptoms of the prostate cancer and availability of screening & diagnostic tests such as Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) and Digital Rectal Exam (DRE) resulting in early detection. Hence, such initiatives by the government and the key players help in the growth of the market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Innovative drugs driving the market

Increase in research & development in oncology therapeutic area

Developments in genomics & proteomics

Adverse events of treatment

Cost associated with the treatment

Low success rate in clinical testing for oncology drugs

Market Segmentation: Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market

The global prostate cancer therapeutics market is segmented based on drug type, distribution channel and geographical segments.

On the basis of drug type, the market is classified into hormonal therapy, luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonist, anti-androgens, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Based on geography, the global prostate cancer therapeutics market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

In May 2018, Ferring Pharmaceuticals has done an agreement giving the company the option to secure global commercialisation rights to nadofaragene firadenovec/Syn3 (rAd-IFN/Syn3), a novel gene therapy that is being developed by FKD Therapies Oy (FKD) as a treatment for patients with high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), who are unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) therapy. This option is exercisable on marketing approval from the US FDA. This will create a new US oncology division with the specialist knowledge and presence to introduce novel advanced therapies to the market.

The global prostate cancer therapeutics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of prostate cancer therapeutics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

