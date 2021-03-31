Global Remote Patient Monitoring Services Market – Future Growth, Verticals, Segmentation & Forecast to 2026
Key features of RPM, like remote monitoring and trend analysis of physiological parameters, enable early detection of deterioration; thereby, reducing number of emergency department visits, hospitalizations and duration of hospital stays.
This report focuses on the global Remote Patient Monitoring Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Remote Patient Monitoring Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Qualcomm Life
- Tech Mahindra
- Honeywell Life Care Solutions
- Medtronic
- A&D Medical
- Boston Scientific
- Nihon Kohden
- Philips Healthcare
- Spacelabs Healthcare
- Abbott
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Services to Patients
- Services to Healthcare Providers
Market segment by Application, split into
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Home Care Settings
- Long Term Care Centers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Remote Patient Monitoring Services are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
