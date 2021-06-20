The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Global Rice Bran Oil market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Global Rice Bran Oil Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Global Rice Bran Oil market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Rice Bran Oil Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Global Rice Bran Oil Market

The global rice bran oil market size was valued at USD 4.04 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.44% from 2019 to 2025. Rising health consciousness and demand for fat-free and nutritious food products are the key factors driving the market growth. Rice bran oil has high antioxidant and low cholesterol content, which will also spur its demand in foods and beverages.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Heart Association, the presence of polyunsaturated, monounsaturated, and saturated fats in this oil make it safer to consume than other vegetable oils. It is also used as a salad dressing as it is flavorless and odorless.

In addition, it is a rich source of oryzanol, which protects the skin against Ultraviolet (UV) rays, stimulates hair growth, and slows down the process of aging. These factors are boosting its demand in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries as well.

For instance, Liquid Gold offers premium Rice Bran Oil Hair Skin Care Moisturizer Massage, which can be used as a skin moisturizer as well as for massage. On the other hand, high consumption of the oil can cause intestinal gas, unpredictable bowel movements, and stomach discomfort as the fibers present in it might block digestive tract, which might hamper the overall demand.

Application Insights of Global Rice Bran Oil Market

Based on application, the rice bran oil market is segmented into food & beverage, nutraceutical, animal feed, and others. The food & beverage had the largest market share in 2018 owing to high product usage various foods and beverages. For instance, in Asian countries, such as India, China, and Japan, the oil is used commonly to prepare everyday dishes. Moreover, increasing popularity of beverages made of cereal have resulted in increased use of rice bran oil in functional beverages.

The nutraceutical segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.01% form 2019 to 2025. Rising awareness about the product benefits in the treatment of several chronic disorders. Moreover, Gamma Oryzanol, from the rice bran, is commonly used in medicines for protection against several degenerative diseases. These factors are anticipated to drive the demand in the nutraceutical segment.

Distribution Channel Insights

The offline distribution channel held the largest market share of 86.72% in 2018. Availability of personal store assistants plays a major role in influencing the consumers to try out new products. This makes hypermarkets and supermarkets a prime channel for companies to launch their products in.

The online segment is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.59% over the forecast period. Popularity of e-commerce sites and rising number of manufacturers establishing their own websites are driving the growth of this segment. In addition, increased consumer disposable income and improved standards of living, especially in emerging regions, will boost product sales through online channels.

Regional Insights of Global Rice Bran Oil Market

Asia Pacific was the largest market in 2018 and accounted for a share of more than 37%. It will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2019 to 2025 owing to high consumption in many Asian countries due to large rice production bases.

North America is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecasted period due to high demand as a result of rising health consciousness and awareness about the product benefits. Moreover, major manufacturers are investing more in the emerging markets, such as Europe and America, by launching new products, which will drive the industry growth.

Rice Bran Oil Market Share Insights

The global industry is highly competitive. Some of the prominent companies in the market are Ricela Health Foods, BCL Industries & Infrastructure, 3F Industries Ltd., Sethia and A.P. Refineries Pvt. Ltd., Maheshwari Solvent, Malar Solvent, Modi Naturals Ltd., Harwin Agro Enterprises (P) Ltd., Vaighai Agro Products Ltd., Adani Wilmar, Marico Ltd., ITC Ltd., and N.K. Proteins Ltd. Most of the companies have undertaken M&A and product portfolio expansion as part of their business development strategy.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Global Rice Bran Oil Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global rice bran oil market report on the basis of application, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Food & Beverage

Nutraceutical

Animal Feed

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Offline

Online

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Rice Bran Oil Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580