Global Robot End-Effector Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2020-2026

A robot end effector refers to any tool that has a function attached to the edge (joint) of the robot. This may include robotic grippers, robotic tool changers, robotic collision sensors, robotic rotary connectors, robotic pressure tools, compliance devices, robotic spray guns, robotic burr cleaning tools, robotic arc welding torches, robotic welding torches, and more. Robot end effectors are generally considered to be robotic peripherals, robotic accessories, robotic tools, and end-of-arm tools (EOA)

This report focuses on Robot End-Effector volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

➳ Zimmer Group

➳ Schunk

➳ Schmalz

➳ Destaco

➳ Robotiq

➳ Applied Robotics

➳ EMI Corp

➳ Festo

➳ KUKA

➳ Soft Robotics

➳ ATI Industrial Automation

➳ ABB

➳ Weiss Robotics

➳ Piab AB

➳ FIPA

➳ SMC

➳ IPR

➳ IAI

➳ JH Robotics

On the basis of type/product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⤇ Welding Guns

⤇ Grippers

⤇ Suction Cups

⤇ Tool Changers

⤇ Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Robot End-Effector market for each application, including-

⤇ Handling

⤇ Assembly

⤇ Others

