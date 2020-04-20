Global Same-day Delivery Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025
In 2017, the global Same-day Delivery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Same-day Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Same-day Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.
Same-day Delivery market, which from the order placed to shipment completed is not beyond one day. Same-day delivery has the potential to fundamentally change the way we shop. It integrates the convenience of online retail with the immediacy of bricks-and-mortar stores. In recent years an increasing number of companies have started piloting and operating new models of same-day delivery. Demand is expected to increase significantly given the compelling value proposition of same-day delivery for consumers.
The development of same-day delivery is driven by the trends outlined in this report as well as the sophistication of retailers and logistics providers. As these factors differ greatly depending on country and city, same-day delivery is bound to develop at varying speeds.
Market development depends on e-commerce adoption and geographical population distribution in the world.
Same-day delivery is likely to become available at most retailers with an online channel on a broad scale in urbanized areas in countries with dense metropolitan areas. It is fully subsidized once a certain basket value has been reached. Economies of scale drive down the cost of same-day deliveries significantly, reaching a level still higher than regular domestic shipments but much lower than today. Multi-user same-day delivery networks run by parcel logistics providers reach enough scale to increase the consolidation factor to about 10 to 12 drops per hour and operate multiple pickup and delivery waves per day. Standard next-day delivery is partially cannibalized, but the broad availability of same-day delivery further propels the adoption of e-commerce as new use cases like spontaneous online purchases emerge, and thus increases total market size.
Same-day delivery offers large upside potential for retailers and logistics providers alike
The introduction of same-day delivery will take the online shopping experience of customers in the metropolitan areas of Western Europe to a new level of onvenience. The product variety available online from specialized e-tailers (e.g., redcoon for consumer electronics) combined with the price transparency that e-commerce offers (e.g., via product search machines) and same-day product availability is a powerful customer value proposition. However, given the increased complexity of same-day delivery across logistics operations, prices for same-day delivery are likely to remain at a level well above the current price level for standard next-day delivery.
Retailers have a same-day delivery “sweet spot” with their existing local infrastructure, particularly shops and warehouses in or close to metropolitan areas. The proximity to the end customer enables them to provide customers with delivery on the day of the purchase, ideally combined with an option for a time window. Most retailers have already added an e-commerce channel to their traditional bricks-and-mortar sales approach. The combination with same-day delivery could help to win back some of the customers that have been lost to online shopping over the last decade.
Finally, same-day delivery is both an immense opportunity and an operational challenge for logistics providers who are the natural partner for same-day delivery on a broad scale due to their existing network and scale advantages. The underlying trends of increasing e-commerce adoption and urbanization will create a strong urge for evolution from the current next-day standard in B2C parcel to same-day. Logistics providers need to position themselves for the upcoming transformation, adapting their networks from overnight sorting and next-day delivery to same-day capability. In addition there is an opportunity to expand into fulfillment services given the need for minimal pick and pack lead times to enable same-day delivery.
The key players covered in this study
A-1 Express
DHL
FedEx
TForce Final Mile
UPS
USA Couriers
American Expediting
Aramex
Deliv
Express Courier
LaserShip
Parcelforce Worldwide
NAPAREX
Power Link Delivery
Prestige Delivery
CitySprint
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
B2B
B2C
Market segment by Application, split into
Food
Consumer
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Same-day Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Same-day Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Same-day Delivery are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Same-day Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 B2B
1.4.3 B2C
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Same-day Delivery Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Food
1.5.3 Consumer
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Same-day Delivery Market Size
2.2 Same-day Delivery Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Same-day Delivery Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Same-day Delivery Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Same-day Delivery Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Same-day Delivery Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Same-day Delivery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Same-day Delivery Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Same-day Delivery Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Same-day Delivery Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Same-day Delivery Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Same-day Delivery Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Same-day Delivery Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Same-day Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Same-day Delivery Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Same-day Delivery Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Same-day Delivery Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Same-day Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Same-day Delivery Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Same-day Delivery Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Same-day Delivery Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Same-day Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Same-day Delivery Key Players in China
7.3 China Same-day Delivery Market Size by Type
7.4 China Same-day Delivery Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Same-day Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Same-day Delivery Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Same-day Delivery Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Same-day Delivery Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Same-day Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Same-day Delivery Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Same-day Delivery Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Same-day Delivery Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Same-day Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Same-day Delivery Key Players in India
10.3 India Same-day Delivery Market Size by Type
10.4 India Same-day Delivery Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Same-day Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Same-day Delivery Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Same-day Delivery Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Same-day Delivery Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 A-Chapter One: Express
12.1.1 A-Chapter One: Express Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Same-day Delivery Introduction
12.1.4 A-Chapter One: Express Revenue in Same-day Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 A-Chapter One: Express Recent Development
12.2 DHL
12.2.1 DHL Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Same-day Delivery Introduction
12.2.4 DHL Revenue in Same-day Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 DHL Recent Development
12.3 FedEx
12.3.1 FedEx Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Same-day Delivery Introduction
12.3.4 FedEx Revenue in Same-day Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 FedEx Recent Development
12.4 TForce Final Mile
12.4.1 TForce Final Mile Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Same-day Delivery Introduction
12.4.4 TForce Final Mile Revenue in Same-day Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 TForce Final Mile Recent Development
12.5 UPS
12.5.1 UPS Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Same-day Delivery Introduction
12.5.4 UPS Revenue in Same-day Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 UPS Recent Development
12.6 USA Couriers
12.6.1 USA Couriers Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Same-day Delivery Introduction
12.6.4 USA Couriers Revenue in Same-day Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 USA Couriers Recent Development
12.7 American Expediting
12.7.1 American Expediting Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Same-day Delivery Introduction
12.7.4 American Expediting Revenue in Same-day Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 American Expediting Recent Development
12.8 Aramex
12.8.1 Aramex Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Same-day Delivery Introduction
12.8.4 Aramex Revenue in Same-day Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Aramex Recent Development
12.9 Deliv
12.9.1 Deliv Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Same-day Delivery Introduction
12.9.4 Deliv Revenue in Same-day Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Deliv Recent Development
12.10 Express Courier
12.10.1 Express Courier Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Same-day Delivery Introduction
12.10.4 Express Courier Revenue in Same-day Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Express Courier Recent Development
12.11 LaserShip
12.12 Parcelforce Worldwide
12.13 NAPAREX
12.14 Power Link Delivery
12.15 Prestige Delivery
12.16 CitySprint
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
