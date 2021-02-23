Global Sdn And Nfv Technology In Telecom Network Transformation Market to Record Significant Growth in Revenue During the Forecast Period 2016-2026

SDN and NFV technology in telecom network transformation and network function virtualization (NFV) are two separate networking technologies that are becoming backbone of any communication network now-a-days. These technologies provide ease in operating a communication network. While SDN facilitates a telecom operator to reduce the network complexity and bring down the overall management cost, NFV makes a particular network completely software agnostic. Enterprises, cloud service providers, and telecommunication service providers are biggest beneficiaries of this.

In telecommunication sector, there is a lot of margins pressure on service providers, due to the changing needs of consumers such as data consumption and usages of OTT services. Conventional networks of service providers are not capable to handle this particular demand from consumers. That’s why they are reconfiguring their network with the help of SDN and NFV technologies, in order to manage the challenges of traffic explosion and increase the average revenue per user (ARPU).

Global SDN and NFV technology in telecom network transformation in Telecom Network Transformation Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major reason behind the adoption of SDN and NFV by service providers in their network transformation is because SDN and NFV technologies are synergetic and they offer improved programmability, faster service enablement, and most importantly lower down the overall CAPAEX and OPEX for the service providers. SDN and NFV provide a complete digital network that is essential to increase customer satisfaction level. SDN and NFV technology in telecom network transformation emerged as paradigm that has potential to transform service providers’ networks by delivering cloud style nimbleness and innovation.

The communication network telecom service providers are generally more complex, multilayer, and have variety of users that require high network availability and performance. As compared to data centers, a more stringent set of requirements will need to be met, in order to deploy SDN and NFV in these network.

Global SDN and NFV technology in telecom network transformation in Telecom Network Transformation Market: Segmentation

SDN and NFV technology in telecom network transformation in telecom network transformation market can be segmented on the basis of component, technology, and region. Component category include software and different types of services such as professional services and managed services. On the basis of technology, the market can be segmented into SDN and NFV. Region wise, the Market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Cisco System Inc. Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Pica8, Inc., Intel Corporation, and Big Switch Networks, Inc. are some of the big players of global SDN and NFV technology in telecom network transformation market.

Regional Overview

North America is the largest SDN and NFV market as most of the technology providers such as Cisco, IBM, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are based in the North America region and are making huge investment over there. Also, due to the ongoing advancements in 4G and 5G technologies the US, telecommunication service providers are deploying SDN and NFV at every layer of their network.

In Europe region, technology service providers have already understood the value proportion of SDN and have already started deploying SDN in their networks but enterprise market still remain gloomy in terms of adoption of SDN.

In Asia Pacific region, growth in countries such as China, India, and Japan are immensely contributing in the market. In India, the telecommunication services industry is going through the transformation and service providers have started to deploy SDN and NFV technology in telecom network transformation at massive scale.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

SDN and NFV technology in telecom network transformation Market Segments

SDN and NFV technology in telecom network transformation Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

SDN and NFV technology in telecom network transformation Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Value Chain

SDN and NFV technology in telecom network transformation Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

SDN and NFV technology in telecom network transformation Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for SDN and NFV technology in telecom network transformation Market includes development of the market in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe U.K. France Germany Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

