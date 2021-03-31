Global Secure Messaging in Healthcare Market by Key Vendors, Challenges and Opportunities 2026
Secure messaging is a server-based approach to protect sensitive data when sent beyond the corporate borders and provides compliance with industry regulations such as HIPAA, GLBA and SOX.
In 2018, the global Secure Messaging in Healthcare market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Secure Messaging in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Secure Messaging in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- TigerConnect
- Imprivata
- Voalte
- Spok
- Halo Communications
- Vocera Communications
- Cerner
- AGNITY
- AMTELCO
- Avaya
- PatientSafe Solutions
- CellTrust
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Medical Compliance
- Direct Secure Messaging
- Secure File Transfer
- Secure Forms Processing
- Secure Patient Information
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Nursing Homes
- Long Term Care
- ASC’s and Trauma Centers
- Rehabilitation Centers
- Home Healthcare
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Secure Messaging in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Secure Messaging in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Secure Messaging in Healthcare are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
