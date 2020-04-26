Global Security Orchestration Automation And Response Market to Grow at a Healthy CAGR by 2026 with Top Company Ayehu Software Technologies, Ltd., Siemplify, Resolve Systems, CyberSponse, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., Microsoft
The Global Security Orchestration Automation And Response Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such LogRhythm, Inc.; Ayehu Software Technologies, Ltd.; Siemplify; Resolve Systems; CyberSponse, Inc.; Zscaler, Inc.; Microsoft; Securonix, Inc. among others
Global security orchestration automation and response market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3602.91 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing levels of expenditure incurred on the protection against cyber-attacks, along with quicker response time associated with this technology against cyber-threats.
Market Dynamics:
Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.
Global Security Orchestration Automation And Response Research Methodology
Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.
Major Drivers and Restraints of the Security Orchestration Automation And Response Industry
Market Drivers:
- Increased levels of vulnerability to various organizations due to shift of business from physical environment to digital environment; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market
- Growth in need for a centralized system for threat detection and management acts as a market driver
- Lack of staff required to handle conventional methods of cyber security in an enterprise also propels the market growth
- Increasing volume of incidences relating to cyber-attacks; this factor is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Lack of information and awareness amongst various organizations regarding the availability of this technology; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market
- Dearth of skilled individuals required for the deployment and integration of this technology; this factor is expected to act as a restricting factor for this market growth
This global Security Orchestration Automation And Response business report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the industry with analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications. This Security Orchestration Automation And Response market study estimates the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. This report proves to be an indispensable document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and player. This global Security Orchestration Automation And Response market research report is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America
By Component
- Solutions
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
By Application
- Threat Intelligence
- Network Forensics & Security
- Incident Management
- Compliance Management
- Ticketing Solutions
- End-Point Security
- Workflow Management
- Others
By Deployment Model
- Cloud
- On-Premises
By Organization Size
- Small & Medium-Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
- Government
- Energy & Utilities
- Healthcare
- Retail
- IT & Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Others
Top Players in the Market are Cyberbit; IBM Corporation; FireEye, Inc.; Cisco; Palo Alto Networks, Inc.; Splunk Inc.; Rapid7; Swimlane; ThreatConnect, Inc.; DFLabs S.p.A.; Exabeam;
How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Security Orchestration Automation And Response market?
The Security Orchestration Automation And Response market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies.
The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.
Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
