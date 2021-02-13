Global Skin Replacements and Substitutes Market Status Analysis and Forecast 2026 By Smith & Nephew,Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics,Integra LifeSciences Corporation,AlloSource; MATTEK; Exsurco Medical & Others

is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1352.10 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various innovations and product advancements relating to the technologies for their usage.

The skin replacements and substitutes market research report is a thorough examination study which offers an unmistakable picture and a superior comprehension of the market for research report to the makers, dealers, and the providers operational in it. The readers can pick up a profound understanding into this market from this snippet of data that can empower them to pass on and create basic methodologies for the further development of their organizations. It offers an entire estimation of the skin replacements and substitutes market. It does as such through in-force subjective recognitions, recorded observations, and future expectations. The conjectures incorporated into the report had been established utilizing perceived research techniques and methodologies.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global skin replacements and substitutes market are KCI Licensing, Inc.; MiMedx; Organogenesis Holdings; Vericel; Smith & Nephew, Inc.; Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, Inc.; Integra LifeSciences Corporation; AlloSource; MATTEK; Exsurco Medical, Inc.; Mallinckrodt; Tissue Regenix; PolyNovo Limited; Symatese and Mölnlycke Health Care AB among others.

Market Definition: Global Skin Replacements and Substitutes Market

Skin replacement and substitutes are medical products utilized for the acting as a replacement or substitute for skin in patients. The need for these products arises due to the patient having suffered from any burns, wounds, skin disorder/disease or any other factor requiring for them to undergo skin replacement or treatment procedures.

Market Drivers

Rising incidences of burn cases and accidents is expected to augment growth of the market

Increasing number of skin disorders and diseases amongst the population is expected to drive the growth of the market

Changes in lifestyle of individuals and their preferences for enhancement of their appeal and aesthetics is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High concerns among the patients regarding the negative health effects/side-effects with undergoing skin replacement treatment is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Dearth of technically proficient professionals for conducting skin replacement procedures is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

Presence of low-cost alternative solutions is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Skin Replacements and Substitutes Market

By Product

Acellular

Cellular

Others

By Class

Class III

Allografts

Xenografts

Class II

Cultured Epithelial Autograft

Collagen Scaffolds

Acellular Dermal Matrix

Class I

Amniotic Membrane

Synthetic Skin

By Application

Burns

Ulcers

Cosmetic Surgery

Others

By End-User

Wound Care Clinics & Hospitals

Beauty & Cosmetics Industry

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Smith & Nephew, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Osiris Therapeutics which will help the company’s wound management operations undergo significant transformations. The agreement was concluded for approximately USD 660 million which will help enhance the presence of Smith & Nephew in providing therapeutic solutions for regenerative medicine

In March 2019, Integra LifeSciences Corporation announced that they had received the approval for their “DuraGen Dural Regeneration Matrix” for the Japanese market. The product is the only approved non-autologous collagen xenograft for use as a dural substitute in the region. The engineering technology of the manufacturing of this product exhibit specifically designed pores, creating the required environment for platelet aggregation for the prevention of leaks or any other associated complications

Competitive Analysis:

Global skin replacements and substitutes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of skin replacements and substitutes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

