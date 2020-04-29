GLOBAL SMART MIRROR MARKET COMPREHENSIVE STUDY 2020 COMPARATIVE SCENARIO AND EXPANSION STRATEGIES | ELECTRIC MIRROR, INC., SÉURA, MURAKAMI CORPORATION, FICOSA INTERNACIONAL SA, S.L., MIRROCOOL,

This Smart Mirror market study conducted in this report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, marketing strategies, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the ICT industry. It is an essential document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. It presents with a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can map the strategies accordingly. e.g. strategic planning supports businesses improve and enhance their products which customers will desire to buy. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Smart Mirror Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

ELECTRIC MIRROR, INC.,

Séura,

Murakami Corporation,

Ficosa Internacional SA, S.L.,

Mirrocool,

Memomi

Global smart mirror market is projected to register a CAGR of 14.4% forecast to 2026

Competitive Landscape and Smart Mirror Market Share Analysis

Smart Mirror market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Smart Mirror market.

Key Market Segmentation

By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Smart Material, Embedded Technologies), Type (Exterior Mirror, Interior Mirror), Functionality (Connected, Non-Connected), Augmented Reality Feature (AR-Smart Mirror, Non AR-Smart Mirror), Application (Automotive, Healthcare, Retail and Marketing, Consumer and Others), Geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Key Market Competitors: Smart Mirror Industry

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are ELECTRIC MIRROR, INC., Séura, Murakami Corporation, Ficosa Internacional SA, S.L., Mirrocool, Memomi, PERSEUS MIRRORS, actiMirror, GLANCE DISPLAYS, On The Wall, Inc, ad notam AG, DENSION LTD, Embrace, Gentex Corporation, and MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC

Global Smart Mirror Market Methodology

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2016, Magna International Inc acquired BÖCO Telemotive AG. to provide automotive electronics engineering services.

In October 2015, Magna International Inc acquired Stadco Ltd.AG. to provide independent Tier 1 Body-In-White.

In February 2015, Magna International Inc acquired Philips & Lite-On Digital Solutions – Business to get into display and electronic components market.

