Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6481.1 million by 2025, from $ 5070.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Children Products

Adult Products

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Households

Outdoors

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Thermos

Fuguang

Haers

Tiger

Nanlong

Zojirushi

Klean Kanteen

Shine Time

Chinawaya

Hydro Flask

Sibao

Emsa

S’well

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Segment by Type

2.2.1 Children Products

2.2.2 Adult Products

2.3 Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Segment by Application

2.4.1 Households

2.4.2 Outdoors

2.5 Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle by Company

3.1 Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle by Regions

4.1 Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle by Regions

4.2 Americas Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Distributors

10.3 Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Customer

11 Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market Forecast

11.1 Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Thermos

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Product Offered

12.1.3 Thermos Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Thermos Latest Developments

12.2 Fuguang

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Product Offered

12.2.3 Fuguang Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Fuguang Latest Developments

12.3 Haers

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Product Offered

12.3.3 Haers Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Haers Latest Developments

12.4 Tiger

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Product Offered

12.4.3 Tiger Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Tiger Latest Developments

12.5 Nanlong

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Product Offered

12.5.3 Nanlong Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Nanlong Latest Developments

12.6 Zojirushi

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Product Offered

12.6.3 Zojirushi Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Zojirushi Latest Developments

12.7 Klean Kanteen

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Product Offered

12.7.3 Klean Kanteen Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Klean Kanteen Latest Developments

12.8 Shine Time

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Product Offered

12.8.3 Shine Time Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Shine Time Latest Developments

12.9 Chinawaya

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Product Offered

12.9.3 Chinawaya Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Chinawaya Latest Developments

12.10 Hydro Flask

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Product Offered

12.10.3 Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Hydro Flask Latest Developments

12.11 Sibao

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Product Offered

12.11.3 Sibao Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Sibao Latest Developments

12.12 Emsa

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Product Offered

12.12.3 Emsa Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Emsa Latest Developments

12.13 S’well

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Product Offered

12.13.3 S’well Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 S’well Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

