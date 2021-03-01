Global Subscriber Data Management Market to Record Considerable Opportunity Assessment Through the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

In recent years, Subscriber Data Management (SDM) has emerged as one of the most critical functions in telecommunication networks. With the increasing number of technologies in networks, imminent arrival of 5G and the evolution to cloud architectures, efficiently managing all data and services related to subscribers has become so essential in order to ensure operator’s business profitability.

The goal of subscriber data management (SDM) is to provide a platform with open interfaces to real-time subscriber data and manages the location, service settings, preferences and policies for each subscriber. Advantages of SDM include superior robustness, reduce time to market, cost effective, and offer extremely high availability, reliability and performance.

Market Overview:

Subscriber data management has become an essential function in the CSPs’ service infrastructure. Increasingly, CSPs are realizing that significant value can be delivered if they move from the standalone network database approach to a holistic subscriber data management approach.

Recent trends in the subscriber and data management (SDM) market, such as cloud and adoption of network functions virtualization (NFV), are expected to present new opportunities for CSPs (communications service providers). Presently, the nature of SDM is conceptually expanding beyond the telecommunication domain to manage any subscriber served in a cross-industry distributed cloud.

Market Dynamics:

Major factors responsible for fuelling the demand for subscriber data management and related solutions are — high mobile subscriber growth in emerging markets, significant operational costs saving for CSPs by consolidating to a next generation SDM solution, competitive pressures driving efficient subscriber profiling, partner access to subscriber data and enabling new business models and increasing IMS deployments driving spending on SDM solutions.

Additionally, technology convergence, which is at a nascent stage presently, is expected to further drive market convergence. Therefore, service providers are planning to leverage and being proactive in defining their ubiquitous SDM capabilities, ensuring they capitalize on new market opportunities in the cloud.

However, the growth of subscriber data management market is expected to be hampered by factors such as declining price per subscriber of SDM solutions, issues regarding trust and privacy, and CSP organizational challenges.

Limitations notwithstanding, SDM solutions have made significant inroads in certain fields as their advantages have solidified.

Market Segmentation:

Subscriber Data Management market is mainly classified on the basis of type of SDM, service delivery platforms, deployment type, organization size and regions.

On the basis of type of SDM, subscriber data management market is segmented into legacy SDM and next generation SDM solutions.

On the basis of service delivery platforms, subscriber data management market is segmented into real time charging, mobile content management, telecom apps server and mobile device management.

On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud based.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into 7 key regions:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players

The major players in the Subscriber Data Management market include of Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, Oracle Corporation, Amdocs Inc., Computaris International Ltd., Openwave Mobility, Inc. and Procera Networks, Inc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Subscriber Data Management Market Segments

Subscriber Data Management Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Subscriber Data Management Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Ecosystem Analysis

Subscriber Data Management Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Value Chain Analysis

Subscriber Data Management Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Subscriber Data Management market includes development of these technologies in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K Italy Spain Nordics Benelux Rest of the Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of the Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

