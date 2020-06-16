Global Sucralfate Chewable Tablets Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2027

Sucralfate on interaction with gastric acid of pH 4 to 5 forms a viscous, cross-linking, paste-like material to interact with the gastric mucosa of the stomach by interacting with the proteins such as fibrinogen and albumin. It usually forms an insoluble complex acting locally in order to protect the ulcers and eroded mucosal wall surface from further exposure to hydrochloric acid present in the stomach environment.

Duodenal ulcers are representing the largest share in the indication segment for sucralfate chewable tablets market. The major attribute associated with the disease prognosis of duodenal ulcers is the H.pylori infection. Frequent intake of over the counter painkillers such as aspirin, ibuprofen, diclofenac etc., is also related to the etiology of duodenal ulcers. Gastroesophageal reflux disease is set to record rampant market growth during the forecast period due to the increasing consumption of tobacco, alcohol, incessant smoking, and a growing trend for spicy food diet.

Hospital pharmacy is spearheading the distribution channel segment for sucralfate chewable tablets market. The key parameter for the significant market growth is the increasing number of patients visiting physician’s clinics to seek prescription of sucralfate chewable tablets for the treatment of duodenal ulcer and gastroesophageal reflux disease. Retail pharmacy is going to highlight magnificent market growth during the forecast period owing to its ability to provide cheap generic versions of sucralfate chewable tablets and the capacity to serve people residing in remote locations.

North America is currently leading the geography segment for sucralfate chewable tablets market. As per the latest statistics provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that approximately 30 to 40 percent of the U.S. population experience H. pylori infection at certain stages of their life thereby causing duodenal ulcers. Increasing the consumption of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agents for pain management often results in gastric wall mucosal erosion exposing it to gastric acids. Europe holds the second-largest regional market owing to the significant increase in the geriatric population suffering from gastroesophageal reflux disease. Constant rise in chocolates, consumption, and delayed gastric emptying time causing indigestion accentuates the sucralfate chewable tablets market in the region. Asia Pacific is set to register impressive market growth in the near future on account of the rising prevalence of gastric disorders due to a significant rise in smokers, tobacco, and alcohol consumption. The presence of a flourishing generic market further propels the sucralfate chewable tablets market in the Asia Pacific region.

Pharmaceutical companies actively manufacturing the sucralfate chewable tablets are Sigma Pharma, Solitaire Pharmacia Private Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Menarini Group, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Unimarck Healthcare Ltd., Cadila Healthcare, Sanofi Aventis, Inc., Nostrum Laboratories, Inc., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Key Takeaways:

Rising prevalence of Helicobacter pylori infection worldwide due to water and food contamination

Significant increase in the NSAIDS use for pain management causing gastrointestinal wall erosion and duodenal ulcers

Constant rise in the consumption of chocolates, spicy food, cigarette smoking, alcohol consumption causing disease prognosis of gastroesophageal reflux disease

