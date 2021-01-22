Global Sustained Release Drugs Market Size, Growth, Status and Forecast By Aradigm Corporation, Alkermes, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Pfizer Inc, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
SUSTAINED RELEASE DRUGS MARKET IS EXPECTED TO RISE BY 2026 REGISTERING A SUBSTANTIAL CAGR OF 7.5% IN THE FORECAST PERIOD OF 2019-2026. THIS RISE IN THE MARKET CAN BE ATTRIBUTED TO THE INCREASE IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ON NOVEL DRUG DELIVERY, GROWTH IN THE NEED FOR GERIATRIC AND PEDIATRIC DOSAGE FORMS AND RISE IN THE AWARENESS AMONG PEOPLE REGARDING BENEFITS OF SUSTAINED RELEASE.
The sustained release drugs report deals with the new business challenges and investment research that includes market attributes, industry structure, and competitive scenario, the problems, desire concepts, together with business strategies and market effectiveness. The research and analysis mainly comprises of competitive study, production information analysis, applications, and region-wise analysis, competitor landscape, consumption and revenue study, cost structure analysis, price evaluation and revenue analysis to 2026. Sustained release drugs industry report aids in assessing production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this report.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global sustained release drugs market are Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, Coating Place, Inc., Corium Inc., Orbis Biosciences, Inc., Lonza, Aradigm Corporation, Alkermes, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Pfizer Inc, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Medtronic and others
Key Highlights of Report
- Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth
- Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments
- An analysis of strategies of major competitors
- Detailed analyses of industry trends
- A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis
- Provides profiles of major competitors of the market.
- Details of their operations, product and services.
- Recent developments and key financial metrics.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2017, Dr. Reddy’s launched antidepressants, Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets in 150 mg and 300 mg, in the U.S. market after the approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (USFDA). The launch of tablet would help firm, penetrating inside of the U.S. market with increase in their product portfolio at the same time
- In October 2015, Capsugel launched its enTRinsic drug delivery technology platform. The technology allows oral delivery for a variety of compounds including proteins, vaccines and peptides which further assists enTRinsic technology to expands the range of targeted and modified release solutions
Segmentation: Global Sustained Release Drugs Market
By Product
- Gelatin
- Polymers
- Minerals
- Sugars
- Chitosan
By Administration Route
- Oral
- Intramuscular
- Subcutaneous
- Transdermal
- Vaginal
- Ophthalmic
- Intravenous
By Technology
- Targeted Delivery
- Micro Encapsulation
- Wurster Technique
- Transdermal
- Implants
- Coacervation
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
