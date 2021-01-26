Global Synthetic Dye And Pigment Market 2020: Scientific and Clinical Reviews, Industry Size, Growth and Key Vendors (BASF, Clariant International, Flint, Huntsman)| Forecast 2023

Synthetic Dye is a colored substance that has an affinity to the substrate to which it is being applied. Dyes are applied in an aqueous solution, and may require a mordant to improve their fastness on the fiber. Pigments are substances that impart black, white or a color to other materials, especially in a powdered substance that is mixed with a liquid in which it is relatively insoluble, and are used specially to impart color to coating materials (as paints) or to inks, plastics and rubber. Chlorophyll, Carotenoid, Phycobilin and Melanin are some pigments.

Synthetic Dye And Pigment market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Synthetic Dye And Pigment market by product type and applications/end industries.

There has been an increasing migration of manufacturing capacities from the West to low-cost countries in the Asia-Pacific region. This is driven mainly by stringent environmental compliance issues in Europe and North America.

Gradually maturing production technologies and the presence of strong downstream customer bases within countries such as China and India have been propelling demand for pigments in these countries in recent years.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• BASF

• Clariant International

• Flint

• Huntsman

• Dic

The Synthetic Dye And Pigment report focuses on the Synthetic Dye And Pigment in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Synthetic Dye

• Synthetic Pigment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Industry

• Manufacture

• Others

