Global Technical Textiles Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Technical Textiles market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

A technical textile is a textile product manufactured for non-aesthetic purposes, where function is the primary criterion. Technical textiles include textiles for automotive applications, medical textiles (e.g., implants), geotextiles (reinforcement of embankments), agrotextiles (textiles for crop protection), and protective clothing (e.g., heat and radiation protection for fire fighter clothing, molten metal protection for welders, stab protection and bulletproof vests, and spacesuits).

First, over the past couple of years, the demand for technical textiles has been increasing significantly owing to their superior functionality and physical properties and greater research and development. While the technical textiles industry has matured in many respects, the sector continues to grow, spurred on by a myriad of macro-drivers, such as growing populations in developing countries, maturing populations in developed economies, increasing urbanization, higher spending on road and rail infrastructure, increasing air travel in the Middle and Far East, and higher demands for environmental protection.

Second, the technical textiles industry is rather separated: there are thousands of manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from United States and western European. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like DuPont and 3M, both have perfect products. Germany is widely regarded as Europe’s market leader in technical textiles – around 50%, possibly even more, of the country’s textile output is in such products. In China, the manufactures focus in Zhejiang, Shandong and Henan province, with nonwoven as the main product.

Second, many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market, which is most commonly to see in Europe. BTT has production bases in Belgium and Asia, Ahlstrom ha production bases separated in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. Also, many international companies choose to set up factories in China too, such as Kimberly-Clark and P&G.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Technology always plays the most important role in market performance of technical textiles. The innovation of new technology generates great fortune for giant companies like DuPont and 3M. Nowadays, many traditional textile manufacturers are considering structural change on the part of producers of traditional textiles to become highly technical and specialist manufacturers of high-quality textile products.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high, because many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments. Regionally, United States and Europe are the main exporter of technical textiles, China has been in improvement of its performance in this field, but most of its high end products or fiber has to be imported from developed areas.

Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. PGI expanded its market share through the purchasement of Tesalca-Texnovo. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of technical textiles will increase.

Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In 2019, the global Technical Textiles market size was US$ 171460 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Technical Textiles market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Technical Textiles industry.

Global Technical Textiles market: Drivers and Restraints

Global Technical Textiles market: Segment Analysis

Global Technical Textiles market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Technical Textiles market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

