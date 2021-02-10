Global Telecom CRM Market 2020 Trends, Opportunity And Growth Analysis Forecast By 2026
The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry Telecom CRM. The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast till the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.
This report focuses on the global Telecom CRM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom CRM development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study:-
Oracle
SAP AG
Salesforce
Microsoft Corp
Ericsson
Amdocs Systems Inc.
Avaya Inc.
AsiaInfo
MAXIMIZER SERVICES
Convergys Corp
Infor Global Solutions
Huawei Investment
Holding Co.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Service
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Small-Sized Enterprises
Medium-sized Enterprises
Large-Sized Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom CRM are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
Segmental Analysis: –
The industry Telecom CRM is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry Telecom CRM. New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.
Table of Content: –
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Telecom CRM Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Telecom CRM Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Service
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Telecom CRM Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Small-Sized Enterprises
1.5.3 Medium-sized Enterprises
1.5.4 Large-Sized Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Oracle
13.1.1 Oracle Company Details
13.1.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Oracle Telecom CRM Introduction
13.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Telecom CRM Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Oracle Recent Development
13.2 SAP AG
13.2.1 SAP AG Company Details
13.2.2 SAP AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 SAP AG Telecom CRM Introduction
13.2.4 SAP AG Revenue in Telecom CRM Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 SAP AG Recent Development
13.3 Salesforce
13.3.1 Salesforce Company Details
13.3.2 Salesforce Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Salesforce Telecom CRM Introduction
13.3.4 Salesforce Revenue in Telecom CRM Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Salesforce Recent Development
13.4 Microsoft Corp
13.4.1 Microsoft Corp Company Details
13.4.2 Microsoft Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Microsoft Corp Telecom CRM Introduction
13.4.4 Microsoft Corp Revenue in Telecom CRM Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Microsoft Corp Recent Development
13.5 Ericsson
13.5.1 Ericsson Company Details
13.5.2 Ericsson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Ericsson Telecom CRM Introduction
13.5.4 Ericsson Revenue in Telecom CRM Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Ericsson Recent Development
13.6 Amdocs Systems Inc.
13.6.1 Amdocs Systems Inc. Company Details
13.6.2 Amdocs Systems Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Amdocs Systems Inc. Telecom CRM Introduction
13.6.4 Amdocs Systems Inc. Revenue in Telecom CRM Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Amdocs Systems Inc. Recent Development
13.7 Avaya Inc.
13.7.1 Avaya Inc. Company Details
13.7.2 Avaya Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Avaya Inc. Telecom CRM Introduction
13.7.4 Avaya Inc. Revenue in Telecom CRM Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Avaya Inc. Recent Development
13.8 AsiaInfo
13.8.1 AsiaInfo Company Details
13.8.2 AsiaInfo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 AsiaInfo Telecom CRM Introduction
13.8.4 AsiaInfo Revenue in Telecom CRM Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 AsiaInfo Recent Development
13.9 MAXIMIZER SERVICES
13.9.1 MAXIMIZER SERVICES Company Details
13.9.2 MAXIMIZER SERVICES Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 MAXIMIZER SERVICES Telecom CRM Introduction
13.9.4 MAXIMIZER SERVICES Revenue in Telecom CRM Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 MAXIMIZER SERVICES Recent Development
13.10 Convergys Corp
Continued…..
