Global Telecom CRM Market 2020 Trends, Opportunity And Growth Analysis Forecast By 2026

Telecom CRM Market 2020

Description:

The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry Telecom CRM. The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast till the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.

This report focuses on the global Telecom CRM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom CRM development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study:-

Oracle

SAP AG

Salesforce

Microsoft Corp

Ericsson

Amdocs Systems Inc.

Avaya Inc.

AsiaInfo

MAXIMIZER SERVICES

Convergys Corp

Infor Global Solutions

Huawei Investment

Holding Co.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Service

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Small-Sized Enterprises

Medium-sized Enterprises

Large-Sized Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom CRM are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Segmental Analysis: –

The industry Telecom CRM is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry Telecom CRM. New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.

Table of Content: –

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Telecom CRM Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Telecom CRM Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Service

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Telecom CRM Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Small-Sized Enterprises

1.5.3 Medium-sized Enterprises

1.5.4 Large-Sized Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Oracle

13.1.1 Oracle Company Details

13.1.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Oracle Telecom CRM Introduction

13.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Telecom CRM Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.2 SAP AG

13.2.1 SAP AG Company Details

13.2.2 SAP AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 SAP AG Telecom CRM Introduction

13.2.4 SAP AG Revenue in Telecom CRM Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 SAP AG Recent Development

13.3 Salesforce

13.3.1 Salesforce Company Details

13.3.2 Salesforce Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Salesforce Telecom CRM Introduction

13.3.4 Salesforce Revenue in Telecom CRM Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Salesforce Recent Development

13.4 Microsoft Corp

13.4.1 Microsoft Corp Company Details

13.4.2 Microsoft Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Microsoft Corp Telecom CRM Introduction

13.4.4 Microsoft Corp Revenue in Telecom CRM Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Microsoft Corp Recent Development

13.5 Ericsson

13.5.1 Ericsson Company Details

13.5.2 Ericsson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Ericsson Telecom CRM Introduction

13.5.4 Ericsson Revenue in Telecom CRM Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Ericsson Recent Development

13.6 Amdocs Systems Inc.

13.6.1 Amdocs Systems Inc. Company Details

13.6.2 Amdocs Systems Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Amdocs Systems Inc. Telecom CRM Introduction

13.6.4 Amdocs Systems Inc. Revenue in Telecom CRM Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Amdocs Systems Inc. Recent Development

13.7 Avaya Inc.

13.7.1 Avaya Inc. Company Details

13.7.2 Avaya Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Avaya Inc. Telecom CRM Introduction

13.7.4 Avaya Inc. Revenue in Telecom CRM Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Avaya Inc. Recent Development

13.8 AsiaInfo

13.8.1 AsiaInfo Company Details

13.8.2 AsiaInfo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 AsiaInfo Telecom CRM Introduction

13.8.4 AsiaInfo Revenue in Telecom CRM Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 AsiaInfo Recent Development

13.9 MAXIMIZER SERVICES

13.9.1 MAXIMIZER SERVICES Company Details

13.9.2 MAXIMIZER SERVICES Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 MAXIMIZER SERVICES Telecom CRM Introduction

13.9.4 MAXIMIZER SERVICES Revenue in Telecom CRM Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 MAXIMIZER SERVICES Recent Development

13.10 Convergys Corp

Continued…..

