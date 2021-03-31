Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2026

A through-glass via (TGV) provides a vertical electrical connection through a glass substrate. TGVs are used in advanced packaging solutions, such as glass interposers and wafer-level packaging of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS). This report studies the TGV substrate (TGV wafer).

The global market share concentration is relatively concentrated. Of the major players of the Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer market, Corning maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019. Corning accounted for 26.90% of the Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer Production Value market share in 2018. Other players accounted for 21.49%, 11.93% including LPKF and Samtec. The other major players in this report including Kiso Micro Co. LTD, Tecnisco, Microplex, Plan Optik, NSG Group and Allvia.

In 2018, the global Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer market size was 22 million US$ and it is expected to reach 192.9 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 36.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer development in United States, Europe and Japan.

The key players covered in this study

Corning

LPKF

Samtec

Kiso Micro Co.LTD

Tecnisco

Microplex

Plan Optik

NSG Group

Allvia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

300 mm

200 mm

Below150 mm

300 mm Occupy the largest market share segmentation reached 64% and the fastest growth

Market segment by Application, split into

Biotechnology/Medical

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

The largest segment is 56%; Biotechnology/Medical is the fastest growing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

Japan

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer development in United States, Europe and Japan.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

