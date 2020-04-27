Global Tissue Towel Market 2020: Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand Analysis & Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Tissue Towel market will register a 1.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 14880 million by 2025, from $ 14050 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Tissue Towel business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tissue Towel market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Tissue Towel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Roll Towel

Single-folded

Multi-folded

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Kimberly-Clark

WEPA

Procter & Gamble

APP

Hengan

SCA

Sofidel

Vinda

Georgia-Pacific

Asaleo Care

Metsa Tissue

Cascades

KP Tissue

CMPC Tissue

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Tissue Towel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Tissue Towel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Tissue Towel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Tissue Towel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Tissue Towel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Tissue Towel Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Tissue Towel Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Tissue Towel Segment by Type

2.2.1 Roll Towel

2.2.2 Single-folded

2.2.3 Multi-folded

2.3 Tissue Towel Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Tissue Towel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Tissue Towel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Tissue Towel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Tissue Towel Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Commercial

2.5 Tissue Towel Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Tissue Towel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Tissue Towel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Tissue Towel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Tissue Towel by Company

3.1 Global Tissue Towel Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Tissue Towel Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Tissue Towel Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Tissue Towel Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Tissue Towel Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Tissue Towel Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Tissue Towel Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Tissue Towel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Tissue Towel Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Tissue Towel Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Tissue Towel by Regions

4.1 Tissue Towel by Regions

4.2 Americas Tissue Towel Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Tissue Towel Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Tissue Towel Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Tissue Towel Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Tissue Towel Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Tissue Towel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Tissue Towel Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Tissue Towel Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Tissue Towel Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Tissue Towel Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Tissue Towel Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Tissue Towel Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Tissue Towel Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Tissue Towel Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Tissue Towel by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Tissue Towel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Tissue Towel Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Tissue Towel Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Tissue Towel Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Tissue Towel by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Tissue Towel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Tissue Towel Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Tissue Towel Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Tissue Towel Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Tissue Towel Distributors

10.3 Tissue Towel Customer

11 Global Tissue Towel Market Forecast

11.1 Global Tissue Towel Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Tissue Towel Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Tissue Towel Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Tissue Towel Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Tissue Towel Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Tissue Towel Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Kimberly-Clark

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered

12.1.3 Kimberly-Clark Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Kimberly-Clark Latest Developments

12.2 WEPA

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered

12.2.3 WEPA Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 WEPA Latest Developments

12.3 Procter & Gamble

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered

12.3.3 Procter & Gamble Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Procter & Gamble Latest Developments

12.4 APP

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered

12.4.3 APP Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 APP Latest Developments

12.5 Hengan

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered

12.5.3 Hengan Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Hengan Latest Developments

12.6 SCA

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered

12.6.3 SCA Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 SCA Latest Developments

12.7 Sofidel

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered

12.7.3 Sofidel Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Sofidel Latest Developments

12.8 Vinda

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered

12.8.3 Vinda Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Vinda Latest Developments

12.9 Georgia-Pacific

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered

12.9.3 Georgia-Pacific Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Georgia-Pacific Latest Developments

12.10 Asaleo Care

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered

12.10.3 Asaleo Care Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Asaleo Care Latest Developments

12.11 Metsa Tissue

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered

12.11.3 Metsa Tissue Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Metsa Tissue Latest Developments

12.12 Cascades

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered

12.12.3 Cascades Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Cascades Latest Developments

12.13 KP Tissue

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered

12.13.3 KP Tissue Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 KP Tissue Latest Developments

12.14 CMPC Tissue

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered

12.14.3 CMPC Tissue Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 CMPC Tissue Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

