Global Tissue Towel Market 2020: Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand Analysis & Forecast to 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Tissue Towel market will register a 1.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 14880 million by 2025, from $ 14050 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Tissue Towel business, shared in Chapter 3.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4395217
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tissue Towel market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Tissue Towel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Roll Towel
Single-folded
Multi-folded
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Residential
Commercial
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Kimberly-Clark
WEPA
Procter & Gamble
APP
Hengan
SCA
Sofidel
Vinda
Georgia-Pacific
Asaleo Care
Metsa Tissue
Cascades
KP Tissue
CMPC Tissue
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Tissue Towel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Tissue Towel market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Tissue Towel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Tissue Towel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Tissue Towel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-tissue-towel-market-growth-2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Tissue Towel Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Tissue Towel Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Tissue Towel Segment by Type
2.2.1 Roll Towel
2.2.2 Single-folded
2.2.3 Multi-folded
2.3 Tissue Towel Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Tissue Towel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Tissue Towel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Tissue Towel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Tissue Towel Segment by Application
2.4.1 Residential
2.4.2 Commercial
2.5 Tissue Towel Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Tissue Towel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Tissue Towel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Tissue Towel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Tissue Towel by Company
3.1 Global Tissue Towel Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Tissue Towel Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Tissue Towel Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Tissue Towel Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Tissue Towel Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Tissue Towel Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Tissue Towel Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Tissue Towel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Tissue Towel Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Tissue Towel Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Tissue Towel by Regions
4.1 Tissue Towel by Regions
4.2 Americas Tissue Towel Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Tissue Towel Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Tissue Towel Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Tissue Towel Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Tissue Towel Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Tissue Towel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Tissue Towel Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Tissue Towel Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Tissue Towel Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Tissue Towel Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Tissue Towel Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Tissue Towel Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Tissue Towel Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Tissue Towel Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Tissue Towel by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Tissue Towel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Tissue Towel Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Tissue Towel Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Tissue Towel Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Tissue Towel by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Tissue Towel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Tissue Towel Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Tissue Towel Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Tissue Towel Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Tissue Towel Distributors
10.3 Tissue Towel Customer
11 Global Tissue Towel Market Forecast
11.1 Global Tissue Towel Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Tissue Towel Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Tissue Towel Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Tissue Towel Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Tissue Towel Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Tissue Towel Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Kimberly-Clark
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered
12.1.3 Kimberly-Clark Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Kimberly-Clark Latest Developments
12.2 WEPA
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered
12.2.3 WEPA Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 WEPA Latest Developments
12.3 Procter & Gamble
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered
12.3.3 Procter & Gamble Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Procter & Gamble Latest Developments
12.4 APP
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered
12.4.3 APP Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 APP Latest Developments
12.5 Hengan
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered
12.5.3 Hengan Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Hengan Latest Developments
12.6 SCA
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered
12.6.3 SCA Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 SCA Latest Developments
12.7 Sofidel
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered
12.7.3 Sofidel Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Sofidel Latest Developments
12.8 Vinda
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered
12.8.3 Vinda Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Vinda Latest Developments
12.9 Georgia-Pacific
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered
12.9.3 Georgia-Pacific Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Georgia-Pacific Latest Developments
12.10 Asaleo Care
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered
12.10.3 Asaleo Care Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Asaleo Care Latest Developments
12.11 Metsa Tissue
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered
12.11.3 Metsa Tissue Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Metsa Tissue Latest Developments
12.12 Cascades
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered
12.12.3 Cascades Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Cascades Latest Developments
12.13 KP Tissue
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered
12.13.3 KP Tissue Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 KP Tissue Latest Developments
12.14 CMPC Tissue
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Tissue Towel Product Offered
12.14.3 CMPC Tissue Tissue Towel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 CMPC Tissue Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4395217
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155