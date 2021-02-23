Global Touchscreen Controller Market to Register Growth in Incremental Opportunity During the Forecast Period 2016-2026

Touchscreen Controller Market: Introduction

Technological advancement in various verticals have led to growth in adoption of devices consisting of a touch panel or a touchscreen in lieu conventional devices. In recent past, touchscreen devices have evolved from being used in consumer electronics to devices that employed by automotive, industrial, retails, banking and other sectors. Touchscreen controllers are solid state components functioning as an intermediary between the touch panel and the touch sensor. Touchscreen controller are most of two types capacitive and resistive which comply with the requirement of the touch panel. The growing trends of capacitive touchscreens have resulted into high demand for capacitive touchscreen controller. Moreover, which touchscreen device being adopted in infotainment systems in automotive, kiosks systems in retails and banking sector, home appliance and building automation system, the market for touchscreen and touchscreen controllers are expected to grow alongside in the coming years.

Touchscreen Controller Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing trends of industrial automation have driven the demand for touchscreen control panels and thereby increasing the demand for touchscreen controllers alongside. In addition to this some of the prominent drivers for touchscreen controller market are factors such as growing number of kiosk installations in retail and banking sector, as well as growing trends of IoT globally, among others. On the other hand, factors such as rapid advancing touch technology as well as controlling the power consumption of the touch controllers may act as a restraint for the touchscreen controller market.

Touchscreen Controller Market: Segmentation

Touchscreen controller market can be segmented on the basis of technology, communication interface, screen size, application, and regions. On the basis of technology the touchscreen controller market can be segmented into resistive and capacitive. The touchscreen controller market by interface can be segments as Inter-Integrated Circuit (I2C), Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI), HID over USB, UART (Universal Asynchronous Receiver/Transmitter). Whereas the end user segment in the touchscreen controller market may include consumer electronics, automotive, retail, healthcare, banking, industrial, others. Regionally, touchscreen controller market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Touchscreen Controller Market: Regional Outlook

Touchscreen controller market is dominated by the Asia Pacific Excl. Japan, and Japan, region. Asia Pacific Excl. Japan is also expected to grow at a significantly as compared to the other region in the touchscreen controller market and will see a good growth rate in the future. Asia Pacific Excl. Japan has a wide presence of major consumer electronic providers, as well as touchscreen controller manufacturers. On the other hand, regions such as North American and Western Europe also hold a significant market share owing to the adoption of kiosk systems, smart home, and building automation, as well as the presence of some prominent automotive manufactures. Eastern Europe and Latin America is expected to see a moderate growth rate in the Touchscreen controller market.

Touchscreen Controller Market: Competition Landscape

Among the prominent players involved in touchscreen controller market, companies such as Microchip Technology Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corp. and STMicroelectronics N.V., among others are focusing on organic as well as inorganic strategies to strengthen their position in the touchscreen controller market. For instance, Microchip Technology Inc. recently acquired Atmel Corporation a prominent player in the touchscreen controller market, to expand and strengthen its position in the market. Whereas, Cypress Semiconductor Corp, recently launched an automotive capacitive touchscreen controller, for a screen sizes up to 15-inches, providing protection to robust electromagnetic interference (EMI) emissions in vehicles.

Regional analysis for Touchscreen Controller Market includes

Touchscreen Controller Market, by North America US & Canada

Touchscreen Controller Market, by Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Touchscreen Controller Market, by Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Touchscreen Controller Market, by Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Touchscreen Controller Market, by Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Touchscreen Controller Market, by Japan

Touchscreen Controller Market, by Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

