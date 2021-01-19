Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market to see Major Growth by 2026 || Fractus Antennas S.L, BeSpoon, Humatics, Zebra Technologies Corp., naotren Technologies GmbH, TAIYO YUDEN CO. LTD.,

Latest Report added to database “Global Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) Market Trends & Forecast 2020-2027” by Data Bridge Market Research. This Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) market report highlights key market dynamics of industry and covers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Moreover, this market research report puts forth thorough overview of the market where it identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, provides industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. The report has been prepared with the systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organisations conducted through social and opinion research. With this Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) report, a strong organization can be built which can make better decisions for a successful business.

Global ultra-wideband (UWB) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.70% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the surge in the healthcare and retail vertical which is creating demand for UWB. The capacity of UWB to track asset with precision and accuracy is driving its market growth.

SAMSUNG,

DECAWAVE,

Alereon,

Fractus Antennas S.L,

BeSpoon,

Humatics,

Zebra Technologies Corp.,

naotren Technologies GmbH,

TAIYO YUDEN CO. LTD.,

Johanson Technology,

Pulse~LINK Inc,

Sewio Networks,

ROHDE&SCHWARZ,

Taoglas, ELIKO,

Molex LLC,

MARS Antennas and RF Systems, Ltd.,

BluFlux,

Locatify and Tracktio

Global ultra-wideband (UWB) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of ultra-wideband (UWB) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

By Application

RTLS/WSN

Imaging

Commercial

Avoidance radar

Altimeter

Intrusion Detection

Geolocation

Military

Radar

Covert Communications

Data links

Internet Access and Multimedia Service

Precision Geo-Location

High Speed LAN/WAN

Others

By Technology

Short Range

Long Rage

By Components

Sensors

IC’S

Motherboard

By End User

Healthcare

Automotive and Transportation

Manufacturing

Residential

Retail

IT & Telecom

Utilities

Government

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The surging demand for UWB Technology in RTLS is driving the growth of the market

The Internet of things(IoT) has seen a massive growth which is boosting the growth of the market

The increasing technological advancements in terms of precision and range is contributing to the growth of the market

The end user verticals such as manufacturing, retail, automotive and transportation markets is expanding globally which is fueling the growth of the market

Low adoption of UWB technology in RTLS is restraining the growth of the market

Rising competition globally from substitute products is hampering the growth of the market

High cost of UWB technology is hindering the growth of the market

Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue. • Analytical Tools – The Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants. • The 360-degree Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants • Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market

