Global Urea-Formaldehyde 2020: Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Insights, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players, Demand Analysis and Forecast Research to 2026
The Urea-Formaldehyde Market was valued at USD XX million in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.
The global Urea-Formaldehyde market is segmented on the basis of product type, Application and region, with focus on manufacturers.
Rise in demand for good quality and economically viable adhesives and resins in automobile and electrical appliances are some of the factors which are anticipated to drive the demand of urea-formaldehyde during the forecast period. On the contrary, government legislation promoting sustainable products instead of urea formaldehyde resin is one of the factor which can restrain the growth of the market.
Key players profiled in the report includes:
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- Simalin Chemicals Industries Limited
- Sprea Misr
- Kronospan
- ADVACHEM SA
- Windson Chemical Pvt. Ltd.
- Hexion Inc.
- BelawanDeli Chemical Indusrty
- Shyam Resins Pvt.Ltd
On the basis of Product Type, the market is split into:
- Adhesives
- Particle board
- Plywood
- Others
On the basis of Applications, the market is split into:
- Automobile
- Electrical & Electronics
- Furniture
- Agriculture
- Others
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
- North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico
- Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy
- Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea
- South America- Brazil, Argentina
- Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa
