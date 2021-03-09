The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market

The global veterinary artificial insemination market size was estimated at USD 1.66 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. Artificial insemination or AI is the most effective tool accessible to cattle producers to improve productivity and profitability of cattle operation. Associated benefits such fewer breeding related risks are some of the major factors leading to the market growth.

According to International Society for Animal Genetics, AI is preferred over natural mating as semen products can be easily transported, allowing many females in various geographical locations to be impregnated simultaneously. Furthermore, semen can be stored and, hence, males can produce progeny long after the end of their usual reproductive life. Moreover, semen can be diluted and utilized to create multiple doses to inseminate 100 females from a single ejaculate.

Rising adoption of semen sexing technology across beef and dairy herds, owing to associated benefit of focused breeding animal selection to develop a stronger next generation is anticipated to boost market growth. Genus ABS, one of the leading market players, rebound strongly in 2018, following the successful launch of Sexcel in 2017. The companys sales increased to almost 25% in 2018 after the launch, representing the high demand and adoption in developed countries.

With the technique becoming increasingly popular, most of the producers collect semen from superior herd sires and make it accessible to other producers. The technique also gives producers the opportunity to pick what traits they want to breed into their animals. This proven and better tested technique is becoming more available across the world.

AI can reduce many risks associated with animal breeding, such as disease transmission, which is a major factors aiding market growth. Furthermore, the entire procedure of AI is considered to be much more hygienic than natural mating. Moreover, as production conditions and farmer needs evolve, many animal breeds are no longer suitable for majority of the farms. However, artificial insemination can be used for producing progenies with the desired traits.

Animal

Type Insights of Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market

Based on live animal products, the cattle segment in the veterinary artificial insemination market held the largest share in 2018. This share can be attributed to various factors, such as the large consumer base for cattle meat & milk products and also the growing adoption of advanced genetic research to increase animal productivity. Increasing human population is also a major factor leading to rising need for animal productivity.

Furthermore, environmental conditions and threat of extinction are key concerns addressed by animal breeding. As production conditions and farmers’ needs are evolving, many of the breeds are no longer appropriate for majority of the farms. AI can be preferably used as the reproduction method, making it possible to continue in situ breeding of even the extinct breeds. For instance, over 40 million turkeys are produced in the U.S. every year using artificial insemination.

Product Insights of Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market

Based on product, the normal semen segment held the largest share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. The high revenue can attributed to the mature market and low price of the normal semen compared to sexed semen. Furthermore, increasing adoption of semen sexing and artificial insemination in breeding of cattle, sheep, pigs, and goats is another factor leading to market growth.

Artificial insemination is being used by companies to produce resistant breeds, to help them survive in various environment conditions. For instance, Sion, unique breeding program, has succeeded to provide the genetics that can enable coping with humid and hot climate, with technician inseminating almost 95%, i.e., more than 450, 000 dairy cows in Israel.

End-use Insights

Based on end use, the veterinary hospitals segment held the maximum market share in 2018. This can be attributed to growing adoption of genomic tests to prevent financial losses and loss of animal productivity by farm owners. According to American Veterinary Medical Association, in 2018, more than 90% of the veterinary hospitals in the U.S. provided insemination services.

Almost every veterinary clinic or practice veterinarians provide insemination services. However, due to comparatively high cost of services in these private clinics, veterinary hospitals are preferred by the farmers.

Regional Insight

Asia Pacific, with maximum cattle population, accounted for a major share in 2018. According to the Brazilian Association of Artificial Insemination (BAAI) the number of commercialized doses of semen increased from over 7 million in 2003 to almost 14 million in 2017. India and China are the countries with more than 30% of the worlds cattle population. According to National Dairy Development Board, more than 73 million cattle were artificially inseminated in India in 2018.

Moreover, Brazil is one of the major countries where the technique has been utilized effectively. Herds in some countries, including Brazil, have implemented Fixed Time Artificial Insemination (FTAI) technique to generate higher profits. The U.S. is another country where artificial insemination is utilized for almost 90% of the milk producing cattle. However, adoption of this technique is less than 5% in beef producing or meat producing animals.

Europe is exhibiting increase in adoption of AI technique for milk producing cattle, due to increasing awareness and environment concerns. A majority of the population shifted toward vegan diet in 2015 when WHO announced the higher risk of developing cancer when on a meat diet. This has increased the need for milk and its products to meet protein & calcium requirements, which has created new avenues for growth of the regional market.

Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Share Insights

The veterinary artificial insemination market for is largely dominated by the major players. The continuous demand from food industry is increasing the need for genetically modified animals, to increase productivity.

Some leading players are involved in new development of animal type, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and regional expansions to gain higher revenue share. Development of new disease-resistant breeds helps companies expand their existing portfolio of animal genetic and semen products and geographical reach. For instance, in 2018, Neogen completed acquisition of the Livestock Genetic Servicesa firm that specializes in data management and genetic evaluations for the cattle breeding organizations. The acquisition increased the companys genetic evaluation capabilities.

p2 Segments covered in the report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, & country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the veterinary artificial insemination market report on the basis of animal type, products, end use, and region:

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Cattle

Swine

Sheep

Canine

Others

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Normal Semen

Sexed Semen

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580