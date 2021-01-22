Glutamine (Gln) Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Emerging Trend, Size, Demand, Key Vendors and Opportunity Forecast To 2025

The global Glutamine (Gln) industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, Japan, China and Korea, such as Ajinomoto, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Daesang, Meihua and Fufeng. At present, Ajinomoto is the world leader, holding 26.76% production market share in 2016.

L-Glutamine, short as Gln, is the most abundant amino acid in the body. It is responsible for transporting nitrogen into your muscles. Glutamine also plays a large role in metabolism, the functioning of your immune system, protein synthesis and energy restoration.

Glutamine (Gln) downstream is wide and recently Glutamine (Gln) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Nutraceutical Use, Pharmaceutical Use and Others. Globally, the Glutamine (Gln) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Nutraceutical Use. Nutraceutical Use accounts for nearly 64.53% of total downstream consumption of Glutamine (Gln) in global.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:-

Ajinomoto

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Daesang

Meihua

Fufeng

Market Segment by Type, covers:-

Pharmaceutical Grade

Nutraceutical Grade

Other

Global Glutamine (Gln) Industry is spread across 116 pages, profiling 05 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:-

Nutraceutical Use

Pharmaceutical Use

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:-

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Glutamine (Gln) report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent Glutamine (Gln) market segments and sub-segments.

