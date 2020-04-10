Gluten-free Beer Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Brasserie De Brunehaut S.A., Ground Breaker Brewing and Gastropub, Joseph James Brewing Company

The growing sales of gluten-free beer can be attributed to the burgeoning demand for gluten-free beers from people afflicted with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. Though gluten-free beers have gained widespread popularity among people suffering from gluten intolerance, it is also growingly enjoyed by healthy individuals. Gluten-free beers made from sorghum and other gluten-free ingredients have a peculiar taste that consumers find appealing. As consumer awareness around gluten-free beer grows, the market for gluten free-beer is anticipated to witness growth. Hotels, restaurants, and bars serving gluten-free beers to cater to the gluten-intolerant individuals and consumers preferring gluten-free beers are also anticipated to drive the gluten-free beer market in the forecast period. The orchestration of various gluten-free beer festivals around the world and promotional activities carried out by beer corporates is expected to create consumer awareness around gluten-free beers.

Leading Gluten-free Beer Market Players:

Brasserie De Brunehaut S.A.

Ground Breaker Brewing and Gastropub

Joseph James Brewing Company Inc.

Lakefront Brewery Inc.

Les Brasseurs Sans Gluten Inc.

New Belgium Brewing Company, Inc.

New Planet Beer Co.

Omission Brewing Co.

Stone Brewing Co.

Whistler Brewing Company

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global gluten-free beer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The gluten-free beer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Gluten-free Beer Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Gluten-free Beer Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Gluten-free Beer Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Gluten-free Beer Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Gluten-free Beer Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: Gluten-free Beer Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: Gluten-free Beer Market, By Application

Chapter 8: Gluten-free Beer Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

