Glycerin Market 2019 Analysis By Emery Oleochemicals, IOI Oleo GmbH, Wilmar International Ltd, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Godrej Industries Limited

Global glycerin market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Market Definition: Glycerin Market

Glycerin is an organic compound made of oxygen, carbon, and hydrogen. It’s colorless, clear, sweet-tasting, dense fluid that is freezing into a gummy paste with an elevated boiling point. Glycerin may be dissolved into water or alcohol, but not in oils. It can dissolve many things easily than they do in alcohol or water that is why it is a good solvent. Glycerin is used as raw material to produce various kinds of chemical intermediates, such as surfactants, plasticizers, and solvents.

Key vendors operating in the market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global glycerin market are Emery Oleochemicals, IOI Oleo GmbH, Wilmar International Ltd, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Godrej Industries Limited, Croda International Plc, Cargill, Incorporated, Procter & Gamble, Kao Corporation, Avril Group, Dow, CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG, PT SMART Tbk., Vitusa Products, Inc., PT. Bakrie Sumatera Plantations tbk., Twin Rivers Technologies, Inc., Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd, PT. Sumi Asih, Sakamoto Yakuhin kogyo Co., Ltd., PT. CISADANE RAYA CHEMICALS., Timur OleoChemicals among others.

Segmentation: Glycerin Market

Global Glycerin Market By Process (Transesterification, Saponification, Fat Splitting),

Source (Vegetable Oils, Biodiesel, Soaps, Synthetic, Fatty Acid, Fatty Alcohol, Others)

Grade (Technical Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade)

Application (Industrial Application, Chemical Intermediate)

Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa)

